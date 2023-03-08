The Border Mail
Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page draws ideally in Group 1 Newmarket Handicap at Flemington

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
The Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page scored a dominant win down the Flemington straight two years ago in the Listed Creswick Stakes.

Jockey Patrick Moloney believes Front Page has the 'X-factor' to deliver Geoff Duryea the first Group 1 victory of his training career in the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington on Saturday.

