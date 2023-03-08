Jockey Patrick Moloney believes Front Page has the 'X-factor' to deliver Geoff Duryea the first Group 1 victory of his training career in the Newmarket Handicap at Flemington on Saturday.
Front Page will come up against some of the nation's slickest sprinters in the $1.5-million feature including Golden Eagle winner I Wish I Win, Private Eye and In Secret.
The son of Magnus has drawn ideally in barrier seven for the 1200m trip down the straight.
Moloney caused a boilover in the Newmarket last year when he partnered Roch 'N' Horse to victory for trainer Mike Moroney at the huge odds of 100/1.
Front Page is 30/1 in pre-post markets with Moloney pinpointing the galloper's outstanding fresh record as one reason why he can cause another upset in the 1200m feature.
The Corowa-trained sprinter boasts the lethal record of four wins and one minor placing from six previous attempts when resuming.
ALSO IN SPORT
Moloney said if Front Page can replicate his two most recent fresh performances in winning the Wagga Town Plate and the Kosciuszko he should prove ultra-competitive in the Group 1 sprint.
"Front Page is a horse who has got a bit of a X-Factor and is a well performed horse who is lightly raced similar to Roch 'N' Horse," Moloney told Racing.com
"He gets into the race on 52kg which is really helpful is a race like the Newmarket.
"He has got a fantastic record fresh and first-up over 1200m.
"He was fresh first-up in the Kosciuszko when he won and was also fresh first-up in the Wagga Town Plate which were both over 1200m.
"When I knew I wasn't getting back on Roch 'N' Horse, I thought I've got to find a way to beat her.
"And Front Page is a horse that is probably flying underneath the radar and has got a bit of X-factor and I have got a good relationship with Geoff Duryea.
"Geoff is a fantastic horseman and always told me as a kid when he was legging me up on horses at Benalla,Wangaratta and Wodonga and those sorts of areas on the Border where he trains that one day I will hopefully leg you up on one as good as that your grandfather used to leg him (Duryea) up on.
"Hopefully it is Front Page on Saturday.
"If he rocks up like he did in the Kosciuszko, you never know."
Front Page has had two private jump outs at Wangaratta as part of his preparation for Saturday's race.
The Peter Moody-trained I Wish I Win has been installed as the $4-favourite in pre-post markets.
I Wish I Win resumed in last month's Black Caviar Lightning at Flemington when running second behind Coolangatta over 1000m.
The James Cummings-trained filly In Secret is second favourite at $5.
