You could soon be walking from Wodonga all the way to Lake Hume, with a major upgrade set for the Murray River Red Gum Trail.
Project 66 links the Wagirra and Gateway Island trails to Lake Hume, creating a 66-kilometre walking track along the Murray River.
The project will form the upper part of the much larger Murray River Adventure Trail, spanning 1040km from Lake Hume to Mildura.
Part one of the project is complete, which provides accessibility to the river, a number of boardwalks, fences and sculptures built by the Wodonga Men's Shed, and murals painted by Indigenous artists.
"We have been working on this project for 10 years now, doing a lot of fencing and planting a lot of vegetation," community ranger at Parklands Albury Wodonga Ant Packer said.
"Albury-Wodonga is one of the fastest growing cities in NSW/Victoria, and a lot of people are wanting to get out and connect with nature, especially at a time when more and more people are working from home and spending less time in the community.
"The feedback that we've gotten in every council or regional plan is that residents want better access to our beautiful river, so this is a way to provide that access."
Part two of the project is "shovel ready", after a feasibility report detailing the plans for six river footbridges has been handed to Albury Wodonga Parklands, and awaits approval by council and other stake holders.
Tony Long, chair of the Murray River Red Gum steering group, said the project would deliver an iconic walking track and tourism hub for the city.
"We are trying to link up the walking tracks that already exist, but also add some areas that have been difficult to access," he said.
"As part of this process, we are trying to build six walking bridges that will link areas together and also help us access those that haven't been accessed in the past, and we are hoping to have everything complete within five years."
Ms Packer said that the last piece of the puzzle was trying to find the funding for the foot bridges.
"We have put in boardwalks, and a lot of it is already accessible, it is just about getting the funding, which will be about $3.8 million, to put up these bridges so we can link the tracks together," she said.
"We did all the assessments at the time of the floods last year, so we have gone to the Catchment Management Authority and other planning agencies and consulted with them, and we are designing this infrastructure so it will be resilient to future storms and floods.
"We don't want to put in a bridge that gets washed away, so all these bridges will be built up high to make sure that doesn't happen."
