Paramedics tended to three patients after a truck and freight train collided in the early morning hours north of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to Canola Way and Turners Lane at Old Junee at about 8.45am on Wednesday following reports of a freight train and truck had collided, causing the train to derail.
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said three locomotives had derailed and were on their sides and 10 carriages were damaged.
The truck had also been damaged in the collision.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Lindel Carey said paramedics tended to three men at the scene, all who were taken to Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries.
"We arrived to find that a freight train had collided with the truck's trailer at a level crossing, causing the train to derail," Inspector Carey said.
"We assessed three men, including the driver of the truck and two train drivers. Their injuries were minor and they were taken to hospital as a precaution.
"It's always concerning when we're called to incidents involving heavy vehicles. Thankfully, the train was carrying cargo and no one was seriously injured in this instance."
Mr Alexander said a hazmat team was sent from Wagga to investigate any possible fuel spills on scene.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said none of the patients were seriously injured in the crash.
"Riverina Police District is investigating the circumstances around the crash," the spokesperson said.
"Diversions are in place along Canola Way and motorists are being told to avoid the area."
Canola Way is closed in both directions at Foxs Lane, just east of Marrar, the Transport Management Centre advises.
Diversions are in place, sending traffic via Marrar South Road, Coolamon Road and the Olympic Highway.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
