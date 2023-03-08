The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Three injured as train, truck collide at rail crossing at Old Junee

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A heavy emergency services presence descend on a level crossing east of Marrar after a truck and freight train collided. Picture by FRNSW

Paramedics tended to three patients after a truck and freight train collided in the early morning hours north of Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.