Corowa Race Club is gearing up for its biggest meeting of the year on Saturday.
The club will stage its cup meeting and received 20 nominations for the $39,000 feature to be run over a mile.
Weights were released on Tuesday with the Craig Weeding-trained Prince Of Helena allocated top-weight of 65kg.
The Wangaratta-trained gelding hasn't raced since October but proved competitive in city grade last preparation highlighted by a third placing at Moonee Valley in July.
Weeding has also nominated Tullys Gold.
Wangaratta trainers look set to heavily target the feature with Andrew Dale (Sir Simon and Vanburg), Dan McCarthy (Northernero), Ben Brisbourne (Elveena) and Adrian Corboy (Roland Garros) also among the entries.
Border trainers Craig Widdison (Banger) and Donna Scott (Gottaluvtrucks) could also make the trip to Corowa.
The cup was taken out last year by the Danielle Seib-trained Hemmerle and was partnered by apprentice jockey Hannah Williams.
ALSO IN SPORT
Apart from the racing action there will be live entertainment from Ray Macartney.
There will also be full bar facilities, undercover betting ring, TAB, kids jumping castle and canteen facilities.
The club will also unveil the recent renovations to the ladies jockey room which will be available for use for the first time.
Gates open at 11.30am with entry $20 for adults, $10 for pensioners and kids under-16 free.
Final fields will be released Thursday.
