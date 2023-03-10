I would expect autumn buyers could expect to factor in paying a little less than they did at the market peak last year.- Mike Gadd, director of The Glen Pastoral at Walwa
Autumn bull sales are underway in south-western NSW and buyers will be doing their sums.
Individual needs will vary based on stock, property and finances.
But when it comes to bull sales, a few things remain the same.
"Do your research, set a budget and have a Plan B," says Mike Gadd, director of The Glen Pastoral at Walwa in the Upper Murray region of north-eastern Victoria.
Michael's background in beef production stretches back 53 consecutive years as host of the annual bull sale at The Glen. He is also an ex-president of Angus Australia.
"Bull sales were very strong last year - out of the box almost - but the market has come back at the moment," Michael said.
"So I would expect autumn buyers could expect to factor in paying a little less than they did at the peak last year."
Budget and sums will depend on herd size and how individual farmers use their bulls.
"Some like to utilise younger bulls and may budget less," Mike said.
"Others prefer an older bull that can join more cattle, and others still might join twice a year and therefore need less bulls.
"It all depends on what the individual is looking for.
"The main question to ask yourself is will a particular bull contribute positively to your program.
"To answer that effectively, you need to have an overview of how your system works.
"Ultimately that gets you back to research.
"If you want to improve genetics, good bulls don't come cheap.
"Sometimes you get lucky but really it's matter of doing budget, sums and research."
An essential part of the research process is physically inspecting prospective targets.
"I won't buy a bull unless I've eyeballed it myself, or had an agent or trusted colleague do it for me," Michael said.
"You can usually do it on the day of the sale, or attend a pre-sale inspection day, or view videos on websites like Auctionsplus.
"You want to be sure of basic things like how they stand, how they walk etc."
Once you decide what you want the next tip is being prepared for the sale process.
"Have a plan and a budget and a be prepared to stick to both," Michael said.
"If you are outbid on a particular beast make sure you have a Plan B.
"There are a lot of bulls on the market at the moment.
"If you aren't successful on one animal, be prepared to shift focus to the next and try again."
Given nearly thirty per cent of sales are now conducted online, another tip Michael says is ensuring your tech is working on sale day.
"Nothing worse than being out of range when the bidding begins," Michael said.
"Or your computer battery runs flat."
The breeding objectives at Stellar Livestock are based around the two key pillars of maternal efficiency and marketability.
Marketability is achieved with a strong focus on marbling.
But what is maternal efficiency? Julian Carroll from Stellar Livestock explains.
"Maternal efficiency is all about making sure a breeding enterprise is economical," Julian said.
"In a self-replacing herd, it's estimated that 75 per cent of the grass grown goes toward maintaining the cow herd.
"That only leaves us with a quarter of our pasture productivity to produce a saleable product."
Julian thinks there is a tendency for some cattle breeders to focus too singularly on growth traits.
"Selecting high growth sires can have unintended consequences," Julian said.
"Birth weight and mature cow weight are intrinsically correlated to growth traits. High growth genetics also need more feed to achieve the extra kilograms."
Julian points out that dairy farmers figured this out long ago.
"Increased output demands an increase in inputs, and grass is not an infinite resource. If you upgrade your four-cylinder car to a V8, you also have to increase your fuel budget."
"Big cows also tend to have a later maturity pattern which means heifers reach puberty later.
"And in tough seasons, big cows are the first to fall into an energy deficit.
"In this situation the first function to shut down is reproduction."
Body composition is also an important factor.
"We are learning that muscle is a better energy reserve than rib or rump fat as we can build muscle more efficiently than fat," Julian said.
"It's also worth pointing out that rib and rump fat EBVs describe yearling animals and are only moderately correlated to mature cow condition.
"We can look forward to additional EBVs in the coming years that better describe our mature cows."
With the Autumn bull sales in full swing, Julian offers breeders some suggestions.
"Identify no more than two key traits with which you want to make genetic gain in your herd, and set your selection criteria for these to the top 35-percentile band.
"Identify any other traits that need to be above a critical threshold and set your selection criteria to the 80-percentile band to avoid the extremes.
"It's better to have all your sire battery consistently meeting a conservative breeding objective than to secure one elite bull and a bunch of sub-par team mates.
The Stellar Livestock Inaugural Sale will be held on-property at 1pm on March 16.
There will be 39 bulls aged 18 months offered including sons of Lawsons Momentous, Stellar Quicksilver, Baldridge Alternative, Murdeduke Quarterback, Chiltern Park Moe and Milwillah Krakatoa.
Sale information and videos are available at stellarlivestock.com.au.