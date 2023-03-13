The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Gliders to open Benalla Airshow, crowd of 7000 expected

LH
By Layton Holley
March 14 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Paul Bennet is a man who spends his life flirting with death, who finds comfort in places most find terrifying, and peace within the midst of danger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.