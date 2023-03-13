Paul Bennet is a man who spends his life flirting with death, who finds comfort in places most find terrifying, and peace within the midst of danger.
But even with all his years of experience, he admits he still gets nervous up in the sky.
"You always get a little nervous," he said.
On March 18 the skies above Benalla will roar with the flight of warbirds, jets and other high performance aerobatic crafts, as the first Benalla Airshow takes flight.
"We are bringing 12 to 13 planes here, including high-performance aerobatic crafts," Mr Bennet said.
"This is the highest performing aerobatic biplane in the world, the Wolf Pits Pro, and we have four of them. Together they fly in a sky aces formation, a four ship, close contact routine, flying a metre apart, performing death defying stunts.
"We train everyday before big shows, and there is a lot of preparation that goes into it; it is high-performance stuff and there's a lot of risk involved. We experience plus 10 and 11 G-forces up in the air, which is quite a lot, and it takes a while to get used to, but that's what we train for."
Supporting the Paul Bennet Airshow will be hot air balloons, modern and historic gliders, food and drink vendors and entertainment for children. The show will open with a display by gliders.
"A series of gliders will demonstrate the history of gliding, from the Wright brothers who were brave enough to set out on a piece of frame, right through to the latest and greatest, which is electric, self launching now," organiser Bruce Cowan said.
Benalla mayor Councillor Bernie Hearn said while it was the first show of its size to come to the city, it was hoped there would be many more.
"We are going to have a lot of people inundate our town, hopefully 7000," she said. "It's just great for the economy; the money that this event will bring in should stimulate our town and our businesses that have been lacking for the last three years due to COVID and the floods."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
