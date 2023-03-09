The Border Mail
Macca Hallows signs contract extension with Essendon in the VFL

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:30pm
Macca Hallows in action for Lavington in 2019.

Talented youngster Macca Hallows has retained his spot on Essendon's VFL list.

