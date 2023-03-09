Talented youngster Macca Hallows has retained his spot on Essendon's VFL list.
Hallows managed four matches with the Bombers last year after he was forced to miss a large chunk of the season with an ankle complaint.
The speedy midfielder-forward reinjured the same ankle after Christmas which he thought may jeopardise his aspirations to remain on the Bombers' list.
Hallows was thrilled to learn last week that he will remain a Bomber for at least another 12 months.
"I only found out last week about the new contract but it was pretty exciting," Hallows said.
"It's been a long pre-season not knowing if I would get another contract or not.
"I was getting a bit worried because I hurt my ankle about six weeks ago and damaged a few ligaments and had some bone bruising and haven't been able to train.
"It was the same ankle that put me out of action for half the season last year.
"It has been giving me a bit of grief over the pre-season but it's just about right now and I'm starting to get back into full training which has been good."
Hallows stamped himself as a player who could go to a higher standard after helping Lavington to win its most recent flag in 2019 as a 16-year-old.
The 20-year-old felt the exposure to playing at the higher level of the VFL last year would hold him in good stead for the upcoming season.
"Last year I was still finding my feet a bit in regards to moving to Melbourne and adjusting to city life," he said.
"But after 12 months of living down here, I feel a lot more comfortable which I'm hoping can lead me to having a much more consistent season."
Hallows played one match for Lavington last season and has once again nominated the Panthers as his second club this year.
He helped his former club beat Myrtleford in round nine and kicked two goals in the upset win.
ALSO IN SPORT
Hallows said he was a big fan of Panthers coach Adam Schneider who he had remained in contact with over the off-season.
"I played the one match with Lavington last year which I enjoyed," he said.
"So if I didn't retain my spot on Essendon's list, I was always going to come back and play for Lavington.
"Especially with Schneid's as coach, that was a big factor in my decision and I've spoken to him a fair bit over the last six months or so."
Hallows hasn't set himself any goals in regards to how many VFL matches he can play this season.
"Considering my injury, I was happy to play four matches in the VFL last year and hopefully I can at least double that amount this season," he said.
"Even more would be awesome and my goal is to play as many games as I can.
"But I guess you never know and we will see what happens."
Ewan Mackinlay also played for the Bombers in the VFL last year before signing with the Panthers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.