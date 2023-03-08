The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Albury osteopath Ross Hamilton stands for Sustainable Australia in NSW election

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated March 9 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sustainable Australia Party candidate Ross Hamilton speaks at a 2019 NSW election forum, watched by now-Albury MP Justin Clancy. The pair will again face the voters this month. Picture by James Wiltshire

A last-minute Albury candidate for the NSW election says the need for a new regional hospital on a greenfield site prompted his decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.