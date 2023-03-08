A last-minute Albury candidate for the NSW election says the need for a new regional hospital on a greenfield site prompted his decision.
Albury osteopath Ross Hamilton announced his candidacy on Thursday morning, March 9, as the election ballot draw - which he did not attend - was due to go ahead.
Mr Hamilton will stand for the Sustainable Australia Party, as he did in the previous NSW election in 2019. He also stood for Albury Council in 2021.
He said when Albury MP Justin Clancy said the community risked losing the NSW funding for the new hospital if it did not accept a Band-Aid solution, he had seen no choice but to put his name on the ballot paper.
"Our elected representatives owe us their judgement," he said.
"If their judgement is questionable, it is our duty to challenge that judgement at the ballot box," he said.
The osteopath said politics was "the last thing I want to be involved in at the moment".
"Like most health professionals, I have a busy job, a long wait list and a duty of care that comes before campaigning," Mr Hamilton said.
"But unlike our public health clinicians, I can speak freely."
