Dressed in high-vis and working on a roof, Tylah Cowley has found her perfect job.
The electrical apprentice so loves her trade she has decided to encourage other young women to consider a career in what traditionally were male-dominated industries.
Under the program, successful applicants will receive Victorian government subsidies over two years to fund training needs including tools.
Kestrel's Scott Dunlop said attitudes in the industry were beginning to change and more women were considering beginning apprenticeships either straight out of school or as a switch in careers.
"We are offering up to $20,000 in incentives - it's not a drop in the ocean, it's very helpful," he said.
"Tylah came to us looking for an electrical apprenticeship, and we jumped at the opportunity."
Mr Dunlop said the focus was not just on the incentives - these were an added bonus - "but it's about providing training and hands-on experience".
"All women have the same opportunity and there's plenty of financial benefit from signing up too," he said.
Mr Dunlop said there was a significant percentage of women aged over 21 in these fields.
"We've noticed a shift of women coming into the trades," he said.
Ms Cowley said her biggest challenge was taking that first step.
"I found it interesting but knew nothing about it," the 22-year-old said. "I worked at Bunnings for six years before this job. I wanted to become a police officer, but gave this a go instead.
"It's a hard job, but it's all right and I've got plenty of support."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Dunlop said women "bring a different dynamic to the worksite" and that was something that challenged what had been "perceived barriers" in the trades.
"They have more eye for details, more finesse," he said "Kestrel is an advocate for women in trade. We strongly believe any person, regardless of race or gender or anything else, can do a trade.
"We like to think of ourselves as a leader in that space."
Solar Integrity co-owner Bobbi McKibbin said there were a lot of supposed impediments to women in the trades, "but with programs like this it helps break down those barriers".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.