Kestrel's renewed push to encourage Border women to work in trades

SE
By Sophie Else
March 10 2023 - 3:30am
Tylah Cowley says after she completes her apprenticeship she will walk away with an electrical technology certificate three. Something which she says, she is very proud of. Picture by Mark Jesser

Dressed in high-vis and working on a roof, Tylah Cowley has found her perfect job.

Sophie Else

Journalist

