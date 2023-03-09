The Border Mail
Nick Shelley and Tyler Lampe return to Howlong

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 9 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
Nick Shelley and Tyler Lampe will be in Howlong colours this season.

Nick Shelley has returned to Howlong a decade after leaving the club.

