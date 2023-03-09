Nick Shelley has returned to Howlong a decade after leaving the club.
Following two seasons with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, the former Corowa-Rutherglen and Wodonga Raiders man has rejoined the Spiders as a one-pointer.
Shelley played 26 games of senior football for North Heidelberg in the Northern Football Netball League under former North Melbourne champion Brent Harvey.
He's the latest piece to fit into the jigsaw of a Howlong side which looks set to go deep into finals this year.
"Nick came home from Melbourne a couple of years ago and he's played some good footy," Spiders co-coach Matt McDonald said.
"He had a pretty bad year last year with injuries and what not but he's got connections at the club.
"His family's heavily involved here, Bruce and Trish, so he'll come as a one-pointer and he'll be very good down back for us.
"He'll be strong, with a lot of experience.
"It's a bit of a change for him, too, which I think he'll enjoy."
ALSO IN SPORT
Full-forward Tyler Lampe has also returned to Howlong after spending a season at Tumbarumba, where he played a key role in the side which clinched the Upper Murray premiership.
Lampe, who had spells at Lavington and Holbrook, played for Howlong in 2021 and kicked 38 goals in nine games for the Roos last season, including six in the grand final win over Cudgewa.
"On paper, we're definitely stronger, but I don't know if that means too much," McDonald said.
"We've got to make sure we can all gel together and the guys who were already here need to get 10 percent better, we can't just rely on recruits to come in and make us better.
"We've got a tough start to the year, we've got Osborne straight up and then we go into Holbrook, round two, so we know what's in front of us in the first couple of rounds and Jindera's not long after that.
"But training's been a step up from previous pre-seasons as far as numbers and intensity goes and we knew we had to do that.
"Yes, we finished third last year but it doesn't mean much when you lose the first final.
"You look at sides like Osborne, Holbrook and Jindera, they've only got stronger so that means we have to get better as well."
Jarred Lane and Matthew Wilson joined Howlong from Corowa-Rutherglen this summer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.