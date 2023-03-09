A major exhibition that explores art as a way of thinking has opened at Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA), serving as curator Bree Pickering's final act in her role as gallery director.
Bringing together artists from Australia and the USA in an autobiographical nod to Ms Pickering's years working in Philadelphia and Washington DC, she said there was a universality and depth to the works that suited repeat visits.
"No Easy Answers is the first show I've actively curated for MAMA," Ms Pickering said.
"Through the pandemic art started to be about escape, beauty and being a calmative thing.
"It started to wash over the urgency of art and how important it is for us as a means of understanding our world."
Opening at a launch on March 10, audiences will mix with artists for an evening of performances and talks that complement the collection of photography, sculptures and installations, as well as digital and paint works.
Ms Pickering said she had witnessed firsthand the affinity and passion for photography in the region, for which renowned Australian photographer Tracey Moffatt's Laudanum series was selected for her exhibition.
"I've been working on it for over a year and it just happens to be the last thing I'll do here, which is lovely," Ms Pickering said.
"Artists tend to look at things in a way that we are all thinking about, and then they use a visual language to translate it back to us and get us thinking in a more complex way."
No Easy Answers will display at MAMA from March 10 until July 16, with Philadelphia-based dancer and contributing artist Vitche-Boul Ra performing on opening night from 5.30pm.
