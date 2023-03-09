The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

No Easy Answers: Murray Art Museum Albury director exits with final curation

AG
By Alice Gifford
March 10 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No Easy Answers artists Vera Hong, Ella Barclay and Vitche-Boul Ra with exhibition curator and exiting MAMA director Bree Pickering. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A major exhibition that explores art as a way of thinking has opened at Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA), serving as curator Bree Pickering's final act in her role as gallery director.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.