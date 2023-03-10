After winning five of the six titles up for grabs last season, Albury United start 2023 as the team to beat on both the men's and women's sides of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.
STEVE TERVET takes a closer look at how the season may pan out between now and the grand final on September 9.
Coach: Pete Hovar
Last season: 6th
Gains: Rhys Carty, Stavros Andronicos, Ruben Shuker (Murray United), Ethan Scipione (GV Suns), Jarrod Anderson.
Losses: Noah Sredojevic (Boomers), Sajan Mahji (Albury United).
Prospects: Fresh talent straight out of Murray United's under-18s could give new coach Pete Hovar the sort of X-Factor he's looking for.
Coach: John Irvine
Last season: 9th
Gains: Jack McGiffen, Finlay Wright.
Losses: Nick Musarra.
Prospects: Hotspurs are largely unchanged so they'll need to find improvement from within to break into finals.
Coach: Matt Campbell
Last season: 1st
Gains: Sajan Mahji (Albury City), Broc Linden.
Losses: Sam Mason (retired), Ben Hughes.
Prospects: They may have a target on their backs but having retained the bulk of their treble-winning side, United will be right in the mix again. Sajan Mahji arrives from Albury City to provide even more goal threat although Sam Mason and Ben Hughes leave big shoes to fill at full-back.
Coach: Decha Saisanid
Last season: 5th
Gains: Tal Wilson, Noah Sredojevic, Otis Farrugia, Steven Zamperoni.
Losses: Noah Spiteri, Du Phan, Jason Colombera, Daniel Dixon, Sebastian Turner
Prospects: Life after Andrew Grove (as coach, at least) will test how quickly the new arrivals at Glen Park can buy into 'the Boomers way' of playing.
Coach: Vince Iannucci
Last season: 2nd
Gains: Kieran O'Donnell (England).
Losses: Jack Smith, Spiros Vourgaslis, Marius Williams.
Prospects: Finish above Roar and you win the league. The arrival of Kieron O'Donnell to partner wunderkind Anthony Corso gives Vince Iannucci's side the most eye-catching forward line, although in Jack Smith they have lost arguably the association's premier centre-half.
Coaches: Brett McLennan and Josh Fluss
Last season: 7th
Gains: Steven McDaid, Sushan Rai, Adhitya Limbu (Albury United), Sean Pye (GV Suns), Kade Rixon (out of retirement), Kobe Burgess (Murray United), Gisubizo Mvugoro, Elia Jay-P (Albury City), Goneck Ash (Wodonga Diamonds), Dekoda Carter, Dominic Dowdy, Jack Langbine, Justin Arnav, Paolo Lukozi.
Losses: Dirck Angalikiyana, Riley Broad Brodee Westerlo, Bonheur Rusagura, Kelly Irakoze (Murray United), Cameron Roach, Lachie Walch, Sam Andrews.
Prospects: An exodus of young talent to Murray United has been replaced with huge experience, so expect a different feel to Melrose's game this year.
Coaches: Nagus Henry and Richard Morgan
Last season: 4th
Gains: Not supplied.
Losses: Connor Caponecchia (Heidelberg).
Prospects: New coaches Nagus Henry and Richard Morgan, who are jointly leading the Division 1 and Division 2 men's teams, were signing players as late as yesterday - so watch this space. The Savoy will have to cope without Connor Caponecchia's class in the midfield engine room.
Coach: Josh O'Farrell
Last season: 11th
Gains: Farooq Abdulkar, Brett Easton, Alfred Yuggu, Jean Michel Cardona, Samuel Perry.
Losses: Ben White, Tobias Walsh, Tom Carty, Tom Wiltshire, Jordyn Carter, Cam Miller.
Prospects: Some established names may have moved on but the only way is up for Josh O'Farrell's developing side.
Coach: Raff Molinaro
Last season: 3rd
Gains: Jaxon Osmotherly, Ryan Vandersteed, Raul Pahina, Jafari Mwarabu, James Purcell, Erik Ihasz, Matthew Kelly.
Losses: Adam Burchell, Liam Nash, Tommy McCarron, Kieron McLaughlin, Shane Dillon, Lachlan Campbell, Xander Van Bergen, Kai Lyster, Alex Pitt.
Prospects: Having lost the bulk of their grand final side, including the prolific Adam Burchell, Wangaratta are in major transition and could be this season's biggest unknown. Raff Molinaro has taken over from Daniel Vasilevski as coach.
Coach: Daniel Griffin
Last season: 10th
Gains: Noah Spiteri, Ben Barlow, Byron Muller, Campbell Hilton, Dylan Nhansana, Finlay Bellas, Jacob Wills, Levi Starr, Martina Miranda, Mason Nhansana, Nirmal Koirala, Oskar Willis, Paul Mazambi, Stefan Bukvic, Subash Bhattarai, Tristan Chambeyron, Will Finlayson, Will Richardson.
Losses: Campbell McDiarmid, Will Stamp, Doug Bennett, Andre Volon, Yasin Sumaili, Dylan Bardy, Ian Roberts, Brodie Barker, Andrew Baziotis.
Prospects: Diamonds came up short last year and have recruited heavily in a bid to break back into the top eight and ruffle some feathers.
Coach: Brad Howard
Last season: 2nd
Gains: Grace Rowland.
Losses: Elisha Wild (Canberra United Academy).
Prospects: Brad Howard has stepped into Justin Wild's coaching shoes but otherwise Hotspurs have kept the exciting young side which ran United so close, with even Elisha Wild due to play some part under a dual-registration agreement after moving interstate for NPL football.
Coach: Mike Zielinski
Last season: 1st
Gains: Elsa Wilkinson (Myrtleford), Simone St Clair (Twin City), Sophie Cary (Wagga Wanderers), Jayne Singleton (Albury City), Jenni Zielinski (Twin City), Amy Roser (Tamworth), Sarah Oliver (Twin City), Matalita Barrott (Twin City), Jenna Ruhbaum (Albury City), Caitlyn Tatchell (St Pats), Senara Kulatunga (Shepparton United), Ruby Crawford Samantha Clark
Losses: Paula Mitchell (Preston Lions), Lisa Cary (Belconnen United).
Prospects: There's no standing still at Jelbart Park, where new coach Mike Zielinski has welcomed a host of quality additions since taking over from Tony Cigana. Paula Mitchell's goals will be missed but United will be tough to shift from top spot.
Coach: Taner Tekin
Last season: Division 2
Gains: Amelia Perri, Emily Ryan, Gemma Shaw, Charlotte Reilly, Nakita Goegan, Miliana Naicori, Reegan Hawke.
Losses: Hollie Percy, Laydah Samani, Brenda Masae, Marlie Noonan, Helena Zito, Emily Stewart, Angelina Fotia, Alexia Corso, Francesco Rose.
Prospects: Div 1's newest side has seen a large turnover but aren't here to make up the numbers and are targeting a top-four finish.
Coach: Adam Waters
Last season: 3rd
Gains: Alicia Torcaso, Jade McCowan, Georgia Taylor, Tiana Kotzur.
Losses: Ashlea Langbine, Emily Minal, Michele Bent, Alex Waters, Tahlia Hartwig, Zoe Dwyer.
Prospects: Last season's surprise packet have enticed Alicia Torcaso to play alongside teen star Inde-Ana Burgess. Opposition defences have been warned.
Coach: Dan Kelly
Last season: 5th
Gains: Bianca Mulqueen, Hollie Veness, Zoe Marshall, Claire Christison, Hannah Swindley, Janine Lambert.
Losses: Anika Miller, Naomi Howe.
Prospects: The return of Bianca Mulqueen is a major boost to incoming coach Dan Kelly, with the Devils confident of climbing the ladder.
Coach: Darin Fitzsimmons
Last season: 5th
Gains: Not supplied.
Losses: Not supplied.
Prospects: The loss of several ADF members has been off-set with some strong recruiting, while Bree Kusic has committed full-time for 2023 and will lead the way.
