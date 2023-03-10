The Border Mail
AWFA season preview 2023

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated March 10 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:00pm
Alicia Torcaso, Sajan Mahji, Noah Spiteri and Bianca Mulqueen will be among those hoping to make an impact in season 2023.

After winning five of the six titles up for grabs last season, Albury United start 2023 as the team to beat on both the men's and women's sides of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.

