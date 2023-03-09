Former Border Mail journalist and racing identity Terry Butts has died in Townsville.
Butts succumbed over the weekend after a battle with cancer. He was 79.
The son of former leading Riverina trainer L. K. "Bill" Butts, he grew up around Albury where his father trained gallopers.
In a radio interview in late 2021, Butts reminisced about strapping horses at the races at 11 years of age. Just a few years later he would be calling the races, while riding track work in the morning.
He flirted with being a jockey but instead chased other interests within the industry.
He left Albury in 1965 after a long stint as a racing writer for The Border Mail.
Relocating to Hong Kong, he worked over a significant period for English newspapers and was the first English speaking race caller in the city. He would also call the races in South Africa.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Moving to north Queensland in 1978, Butts worked as a columnist for the Townsville Bulletin and also trained racehorses part-time for three decades, winning most of the major races on the north Queensland calendar.
These included the Bowen, Home Hill, Gordonvale, Ingham, Atherton and Cairns cups. He also trained two Cairns Amateurs Cup winners as well as two Townsville Amateurs Cups.
With Gift Man, Butts won a Townsville Cup in 1991.
As a writer and bookmaker, Butts was not afraid to speak his mind and while he ruffled a few feathers over time, he always had racing's best interests in his heart.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, son Brendan and daughters Melinda, Anne-Marie and Dominique.
His funeral will be held in Townsville on Wednesday, March 15.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.