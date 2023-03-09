The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Mail journalist and racing identity Terry Butts, 79, has died

By Obituary
March 10 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Butts and connections after winning the 2000 Bowen Cup with Soap King. Picture supplied by Racing Queensland

Former Border Mail journalist and racing identity Terry Butts has died in Townsville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.