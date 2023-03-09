ALBURY voters will have the second biggest field of candidates to choose from in the seat's 143 year-old history when they vote in the March 25 NSW election.
Seven hopefuls are running with incumbent Liberal MP Justin Clancy being tackled by Eli Davern (Greens), Marcus Rowland (Labor), Peter Sinclair (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers), Ross Hamilton (Sustainable Australia), Asanki Fernando (Animal Justice) and Geoffrey Robertson (Liberal Democrats).
Mr Davern will be in No.1 position on the ballot after a draw on Thursday March 9.
"It's another great boost to the campaign," he said of that result which allows him to benefit from donkey votes.
"But at the end of the day I'm going to continue working for every vote and ensure that I am talking to as many people as possible."
The only time more candidates have contested Albury was in 2003 when nine ran.
In Murray, there is 10 vying for the seat which is held by Independent Helen Dalton who won it in 2019 as a member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers.
Three of them live well outside the electorate with the Shooters and Greens candidates from Sydney and the Legalise Cannabis hopeful from Sawtell, roughly 1000 kilometres away, on the North Coast.
Ms Dalton main rival is expected to be Edward River mayor Peta Betts who is attempting to wrest the seat back for the Nationals who held it from 1980 to 2019.
Griffith resident Max Buljubasic will represent Labor for the second time after a tilt in 2015.
In the seat of Wagga, Independent incumbent Joe McGirr has six rivals.
