SUPPORTERS of a wholly new Twin Cities hospital are being urged to vote for osteopath Ross Hamilton in the NSW election in Albury.
"I don't expect to win but no other candidate or political party is standing up for the greenfields site and voters deserve an option to show their support for a greenfields site," Mr Hamilton said.
He likened his bid to that of medico Joe McGirr who drew 30 per cent of the vote as an independent in the Wagga election of 2011 which helped spark a huge redevelopment of Wagga hospital.
"It if wasn't for the hospital I wouldn't be running and I would probably be voting for Mr Clancy himself because I appreciate he's done a lot of hard work, particularly with the lockdowns, but this is about more than hard work, it's about judgement and this is too important for state governments to kick into the long grass," Mr Hamilton said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We should get a say in how our money is spent rather than have it imposed on us by Sydney and Melbourne."
"Obviously I know Di, but Better Border Health has decided they're apolitical and I'm not a member of Better Border Health," he said.
"I decided (to stand) when Mr Clancy made his comment last week, that's when it became a political issue for me."
Mr Clancy reacted to Mr Hamilton's bid by noting the Albury hospital upgrade was locked in with both Victorian and NSW governments.
"I'll continue to speak of the positive outcomes that this project will generate for our community," he said.
"I don't see any benefit in embarking on a negative fear campaign."
Asked what it would mean for the next NSW government if Mr Hamilton attracted a large vote, Mr Clancy replied: "That will be for the government of the day but as the Victorian Premier reiterated last week this is funded.
"There's a project team on the ground looking to go ahead and so many people tell me they're tired of the negativity and very much wanting to see building progress."
Labor Albury candidate Marcus Rowland said he had received positive feedback to his party's plan to review the Albury upgrade if it wins the state poll.
He said that an ophthalmologist told him medicos told him medicos had not been consulted and it was "nice" somebody wanted to do so.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.