The transition into autumn is beginning on the Border with temperatures dropping significantly this week.
Albury-Wodonga's maximum temperature on March 8 was just 20.3 degrees, some 14.6 degrees cooler than Sunday's peak.
A minimum of 7.4 degrees was recorded on March 9, 5.3 less than March 8's lowest mark of 12.7.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said a series of cold fronts had swept across the Border and North East and drove the heat further north into NSW.
"Obviously around the Sydney area, it got to about 40 degrees and those inland areas were getting the heat as well. The North East got into the low to mid 30s earlier this week, but that cold front brought in those cooler winds," he said.
"We're predicting a high pressure system that's going to move in and continue to keep these slightly cooler winds in as well. It's typical early autumn weather for much of the area."
Mr Narramore expected temperatures to slowly increase again over the weekend and early next week.
"Looking at autumn as a whole, it's predicted to be warmer and drier, at least rainfall wise. We're looking at below average rainfall over the three months," he said.
"We're looking at a slightly above average autumn in terms of maximum temperatures and minimum temperatures near average.
"We still get a lot of hot days in March and even early April some years as well, so we're not done with the heat just yet. The cool mornings will start to get more common, particularly as we get into April and May."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
