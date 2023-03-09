THE heritage worth of the grandstand at Wodonga's racetrack is "next to bloody none" and it should have been knocked over, MP Bill Tilley has told parliament.
The Liberal Party politician on Thursday March 9 used a speech on a heritage bill to question how items qualify as having historic merit.
Mr Tilley related how the grandstand had been condemned and costly repair work "would further erode any heritage value".
"But what is its heritage value?" he asked and then replied: "I'm going to say next to bloody none".
"Sure, it was built in 1926 but there have been so many add-ons, volunteer efforts to smooth over cracking concrete, new stairs and other works that the integrity of that heritage is highly questionable."
Mr Tilley noted Racing Wodonga had sought to demolish the grandstand and the council had allocated $1.5 million for work to make it safe.
"Besides the fact that this further erodes the questionable heritage value of the grandstand, it also ties the council to further debt if the works do uncover more damage," he said.
"Making it worse is that council is just the committee of management, the land is owned by the Dept of Many name changes .... DELWP, DEECA etc.
"They should have really made the call and just knocked it over."
Racing Wodonga has opted not to appeal the council's decision to save the grandstand to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
The race club wants a function centre at the stand's site.
