The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

MP Bill Tilley speaks on heritage of Wodonga racecourse grandstand

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
March 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old grandstand which is no longer permitted to have spectators because of its condition. Picture by Mark Jesser

THE heritage worth of the grandstand at Wodonga's racetrack is "next to bloody none" and it should have been knocked over, MP Bill Tilley has told parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.