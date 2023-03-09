Alicia Torcaso admits there will be a degree of pressure when she resumes her playing career on Sunday after a year away from the pitch.
The 38-year-old former Albury United forward will line up for Melrose in Division 1 this season, facing her old club on the first day of the season.
Torcaso spent last season calling AWFA games for All In Sports but the chance to swap her microphone for a pair of boots in 2023 proved irresistable.
"I decided last year that I'd give pre-season a go, see how my body felt and then decide if I was going to play in 2023," Torcaso said.
"Pre-season started to go well and my feet just got itchier and itchier so I decided it was the time to come back.
"I did miss playing but I also had a really good time with All In Sports and my position there.
"Because I was so involved, I kept in the loop and I still talked to the United girls so I still had my foot in the door.
"I just knew there was stuff left in the tank."
So why did Torcaso choose Melrose as the place to make her comeback?
"I'll be honest, Adam (Waters, coach) and the Davis girls have tried to pursue me for a lot of years," she said.
"I just gave it a chance.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I wanted to go back and I wanted to feel happy, I wanted to give this season a crack, potentially being my last season.
"It's not about trophies, it's about me enjoying my soccer again and I've found that happy place."
Torcaso has scored more than 500 goals during an incredible AWFA career but even with such a proud record behind her, there will be some butterflies when kick-off arrives on Sunday.
"I always feel pressure but that pressure comes from myself," Torcaso said.
"Every game I go out there and I feel pressure and I feel like I've got a responsibility.
"I don't want to go out there with any pressure on me and I don't feel like the Melrose girls have put any pressure on me at all.
"I've really tried to gel with them to slot myself into their team, because I'm one of the only new people there.
"But the pressure does come from my own shoulders."
Torcaso will have the chance to link up with teenage star Inde-Ana Burgess, who burst onto the scene as one of the competition's leading scorers last year.
"It is really different," she said.
"There are some really young, up-and-coming girls in that squad.
"We watched Inde-Ana have a great season in 2022 and the Davis girls were all there, so getting back into that tight-knit squad, I just want to go out there and have fun - and win as well."
