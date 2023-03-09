Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale is plotting a second stable victory in the $30,000 Towong Cup, (1600m) with Sir Simon on Saturday.
The stable won the high country feature previously in 2017 with Little Red Devil.
Sir Simon is a recent stable addition and is the X-factor in the cup field after having previously raced throughout his career in Tasmania.
Dale revealed Sir Simon was previously trained by Scott Brunton who his son, Lachie, worked for last year after moving to Tasmania to play football.
"We have got an interesting runner in Sir Simon from Tasmania through a connection of my son (Lachie) who played footy there last year," Dale said.
Sir Simon boasts a consistent record in Tasmania with 12 wins and 10 minor placings from 37 career starts.
His two most recent runs in February were in Listed grade at Hobart and Launceston with the nine-year-old gelding dropping sharply in grade in the Towong feature.
Not surprisingly, Sir Simon has been handed a whopping 65.5kg with Dale electing to utililise the claim of apprentice Maddi Price who will ride the gelding at 62.5kg.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It's hard to get a gauge on the Tasmanian form compared to horses in this area," Dale said.
"But he has got form behind The Inevitable who has won six races in a row over there.
"How does that measure up at Towong? - I don't know.
"He is certainly a really nice horse and is owned by Royston Carr who is the father of Sigrid who is one of the leading jockeys.
"I decided to give Maddi the ride on Sir Simon because most of his recent runs have been with apprentices on board because of his handicap over in Tasmania."
Sir Simon has led in most of his recent runs but Dale was mindful of adopting similar tactics at Towong.
"I think there looks to be a few go forward horses in the cup field so we don't have to necessarily lead," Dale said.
"Sizzleonthebridge led all-the-way two years ago and there are other horses down in the weights who might roll the dice and put the pressure on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.