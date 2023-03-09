The Border Mail
Trainer Andrew Dale targets Towong Cup with former Tasmanian galloper Sir Simon

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 10 2023 - 10:22am, first published 9:00am
Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale (right) is a previous winner of the Towong Cup with Little Red Devil in 2017.

Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale is plotting a second stable victory in the $30,000 Towong Cup, (1600m) with Sir Simon on Saturday.

