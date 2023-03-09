The Border Mail
Trainer Craig Widdison has Banger primed for Corowa Cup tilt

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 10 2023 - 9:28am, first published 9:00am
Trainer Craig Widdison with Banger who will be the only last-start winner in the Corowa Cup field on Saturday and will be looking to go one better in the feature after finishing runner-up three years ago.

Trainer Craig Widdison has pinned his faith in apprentice jockey Hannah Williams to hand the stable its first Corowa Cup victory with Banger on Saturday.

