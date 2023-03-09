Trainer Craig Widdison has pinned his faith in apprentice jockey Hannah Williams to hand the stable its first Corowa Cup victory with Banger on Saturday.
The stable targeted the $39,000 feature for the first time three years ago with Banger who finished runner-up with jockey Nick Souquet aboard.
Williams will be striving for back-to-back Corowa Cups after taking out the race last year aboard the Danielle Seib-trained Hemmerle.
Widdison has chosen to hand the ride aboard Banger to Williams despite the apprentice jockey recently outriding her claim on country tracks.
The Wodonga trainer is of the opinion that not too many jockeys in the district ride the Corowa track better than Williams.
The stats back Widdison's assessment with Williams having had 17 previous rides at Corowa for five wins and a healthy strike rate of almost 30 percent.
"I don't think there are too many jockeys that ride Corowa better than Hannah," Widdison said.
"And I don't think there are too many jockeys that ride Banger better either.
"She won the cup last year and has been aboard Banger in his two most recent wins."
Banger was a last start winner at Wagga when he caused a boilover by winning his first race since October at double figure odds.
Widdison said it looked to be an open Corowa Cup with no standout runner in the field.
"He raced well at his only previous start at Corowa and I think he gets into the race pretty well only having to carry 58.5kg," he said.
"From memory he carried the same weight in the race when he ran second three years ago and he has won another five races since then.
"It looks like your typical open handicap around this area, they are always competitive and most horses need luck in running to win.
"Banger is no different, he will need things to go his way to be a winning hope.
"But he has drawn well and he should get a lovely run.
"He will need luck at the right time but geez, I don't think I could have him going any better than he is at the minute."
Banger finished near the tail of the field in the Wodonga Gold Cup in November.
But has since had a freshen-up and is the only last-start winner in the cup field comprising 14 runners after the early scratching of Nieces And Nephews from the Jones stable in Canberra.
"I backed him up a bit quick at Wangaratta after not much went his way in the Wodonga Cup," Widdison said.
"So after that we freshened him and then he went to Flemington over 1100m which was always going to be too short for him.
"But he had to have that run to get him ready for Wagga.
"It rained the night before at Wagga which helped and then they ran along in the race which suited him and things went our way.
"But I thought he was going pretty well into the race and was surprised he got out to such big odds."
Banger is yet to win over a mile but has four minor placings from 11 previous attempts over the cup distance.
"It's probably debatable whether he does run a strong mile," Widdison said.
"But in saying that he has ran some big races over the distance.
"He ran second in a Wagga Guineas and second in a Corowa Cup.
"It's just more tempo related and if the pace is on he can really finish off strongly."
