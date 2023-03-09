The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Family speaks out after inquest into death of William John Edmunds

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated March 9 2023 - 8:33pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William John Edmunds' daughter Sue and son Wade Edmunds with solicitor Kate Williams outside Albury Courthouse after formal findings of the inquest into their dad's death were handed down yesterday. Picture by Mark Jesser

The children of a man who died after a bungled surgery at Albury hospital say they hope the inquest into his death will highlight failings of the health system and lead to improved communication between doctors and patients at Border hospitals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.