The children of a man who died after a bungled surgery at Albury hospital say they hope the inquest into his death will highlight failings of the health system and lead to improved communication between doctors and patients at Border hospitals.
Sue and Wade Edmunds said the unexpected death of their dad, William John Edmunds, 79, had been heartbreaking and traumatic, and that all they and their father had expected during the ordeal was good communication - and trust.
The inquest found on Thursday that Liu-Ming Schmidt's "surgical error" was a contributing factor in the death of Mr Edmunds who died from complications after surgery.
Mr Edmunds died at Albury hospital on December 2, 2019, after undergoing a procedure on November 7 of that year.
"Mr Edmunds died as result of the complications of peritonitis which was contributed to by the surgical error made by Dr Liu-Ming Schmidt ... which gave rise to the requirement of the further surgical procedure performed on November 15 2019," coroner Erin Kennedy said.
Speaking on behalf of the family at the inquest, official proceedings of which came to a close on Thursday afternoon, solicitor Kate Williams said Mr Edmunds was a man with a keen sense of right and wrong who had been badly let down.
"Losing anyone is a shock but losing your dad at the hands of someone that you should trust and want to trust and respect - doctors - is heartbreaking," Ms Williams said.
"They just needed communication - that's all they asked for. This is a tough country family who can take bad news. They've lived on the farm. They've lived on the land. They have good years, they have bad years.
"But with their strong sense of right and wrong and getting the job done they needed to know what decisions they needed to make to be a family, to make the decisions for themselves and for the benefit of their father. And to act accordingly, with clear communication.
"They know that the communication was not there, they felt it was handled very poorly, and they hope this inquest will change the way daily communications are instituted throughout Albury Wodonga Health to ensure that ... no families go through what they have endured."
Ms Williams said the family "knew that he was elderly and that he had some health issues - but he was our dad".
"He was a strong man who once carried a piano on his back, he drove trucks, drank beer, enjoyed the pokies and horse racing too," she said, reading from her notes from the family.
"We are a close family with a strong sense of right and wrong. We had a social life, he had a great social life. In fact, he had a new girlfriend, just at the time he was diagnosed, and was very much looking forward to going back to see what was going to happen with his new love.
"He loved the nurses too who cared for him, they were kind, and the family believe he loved them, too. They were most touched when they were told that when he passed ... they cried as well.
"I can understand from meeting Wade and Sue, if it he was anything like them, everybody would have loved him."
Outside of court, Sue Edmunds said: "We're just glad she (Dr Schmidt) is no longer practising."
