Unions representing workers at a Howlong pet food company are concerned a recent round of redundancies will lead to increased casualisation and insecure work in the region.
Nick Gordon is the area organiser for the United Workers Union in the North East Victoria and southern NSW. He said he first learned of Staughton Group's plans on Monday March 6 when the union was notified of plans to "restructure".
The next day, fifteen per cent of the full-time workforce were made redundant.
"I got an email on Monday saying 'We are notifying you we are restructuring in the Murray River Pet Food (MRPF)', which is the Dried and True side of the business," Mr Gordon said.
"I emailed back asking for more details but I haven't heard back from them. Honestly, I don't believe I will."
Mr Gordon holds concerns for the future of work for manufacturing and production staff, as he says such redundancies pave the way for casualised work in the sector.
"There is a large casual base on that site already," Mr Gordon said. "It could lead to them just employing casuals in the future, that's for sure.
"With insecure work, it is very difficult to get a bank loan these days if you don't have a full-time job.
"There is a risk of the boss tapping you on the shoulder and saying, 'Don't bother coming back tomorrow.'"
Over the past 18 months Staughton Group at the Howlong Industrial Estate and Export Precinct has received multiple grants from three levels of government to build new production facilities and complete major plant modifications.
After a meeting with members at MRPF on Thursday, Mr Gordon said he would investigate who had accountability new jobs the grant-funded projects were projected to create.
"The amount of government funding that (Edward Staughton, managing director of MRPF) has got is unbelievable. What he has done with it has not been productive for the payoff for additional labour," Mr Gordon said.
Staughton Group, on behalf of MRFP, put out a media release on Tuesday March 7 that stated that inflation had put MRPF into "an unsustainable cost model", which left the business no choice but to progress with redundancies "for the welfare of all."
The Border Mail has asked Mr Staughton several followup questions relating to Mr Gordon's comments before going to print, including on further restructures and the situation for casuals at Staughton Group.
Mr Staughton has so far elected not to respond, referring instead to the content of the original media release.
