A stolen vehicle that led to a police pursuit has resulted in the arrest of two men at Deniliquin.
A ute was reported stolen from a driveway of a Davidson Street home at around 6pm on March 6.
The owner of the vehicle tried to stop the men and was allegedly assaulted before they drove away.
Murray River Police District Officers commenced an investigation and were involved in a pursuit in the Moama area on March 7, with the vehicle later found abandoned on Racecourse Road at Deniliquin.
At around 3pm on March 8, the men were arrested at a house on Sloane Street at Deniliquin and charged at Denilquin police station.
"A 26-year-old man has been charged with steal motor vehicle, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop and drive dangerously, drive while disqualified, enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse, stealing, and stalk/intimidate - intend fear/physical harm," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"The 23-year-old man was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and assault."
Police said the men were due to appear at Albury Local Court on March 9.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
