Wodonga Raiders fans will have to wait at least another week to get a glimpse of prized recruit Cam Ellis-Yolmen in action.
The Raiders are set to travel to Howlong to take on the Spiders in their first practice match of the season under lights on Friday night.
Ellis-Yolmen was the biggest signing of the O&M off-season after having previously played 48-matches at the elite level with Adelaide and Brisbane Lions.
He recently relocated to the Border and has played several matches for Southern Districts in the NTFL including their second semi-final loss to Waratahs last weekend.
However, Ellis-Yolmen won't play in the preliminary final against St Mary's on Saturday because of a family wedding in Adelaide and injury.
Raiders coach Marc Almond said it will be a low-key hit-out against the Spiders.
"We will have 10 to 12 senior players out including Cam who has got a bit of a niggle," Almond said.
