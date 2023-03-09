The Border Mail
Twin City Wanderers will not field a team in Division 1 of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 10 2023 - 7:12am, first published 6:00am
AWFA's Division 1 has been reduced to 10 teams with Twin City no longer playing.

Twin City will not field a senior side this season.

Sports Journalist

