Twin City will not field a senior side this season.
New president Sam Wilson suggested 'external influences' had led to several players walking away from the club, leaving them without the numbers required to compete in Division 1 of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.
"It's 50 years for the club this year, so it's really upsetting," Wilson said.
"We just didn't have the numbers to support the decision to put the ones in.
"We had 40-45 players here at training a few times but a few external influences took those players elsewhere.
ALSO IN SPORT
"We saw quite a few of them (departures) coming.
"The ones that were hanging around, we were a little bit surprised by, but a lot of their mates had just retired from the game so they either retired or went elsewhere.
"It's a big rebuilding phase but we've started afresh with a good group of young kids.
"In the next two to three years, they'll be ready for Div 1."
Twin City's demise means only one of the association's three Wodonga clubs - Diamonds - will be represented in the top division this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.