NEARLY 80 years after dying in battle, Jindera soldier Theo Scholz will be honoured in a ceremony at the Australian War Memorial on Saturday March 11.
The sapper was eight days shy of his 23rd birthday when he was killed on the island of Borneo while fighting the Japanese on July 6,1945.
A contingent of 24 will travel from the Border to Canberra to join other family members for a Last Post ceremony at the war memorial.
Mr Scholz's niece Leanne Monte first applied in 2017 for a ceremony for her uncle and COVID complications have seen it postponed for the past three years at this time on the calendar.
"I look at this as a (family) funeral which never happened at the time he died," Ms Monte said.
Mr Scholz was in the city of Balikpapan when he lost his life to rifle fire while carrying explosives to destroy an enemy gun.
"Another engineer, who was with him picked up the explosives and destroyed the gun. So Theo's efforts were not in vain," Major Peter Reed told his family in a letter also published in The Border Morning Mail..
Ms Monte's mother Dawn Schneider, 95, who will attend today's ceremony, saw her mum become a "mess of tears" after a pastor said that her boy had died.
However, Mr Scholz's brothers kept shearing, despite news of the tragedy.
Ms Monte said: "It's kind of what the world was like then and the family took it on the chin and being a large family of 13 siblings they just got on with it.
"At the end of the day, nobody talked about it or did anything about it, so my mum is quite keen to be part of this."
Ms Monte's mother and Mr Scholz's twin sister Anne were to be bridesmaids when their brother was next on leave and returned to wed his sweetheart Rhoda Preuss, a school mate.
"Anne...and I were to be dressed in pale blue satin," Mrs Schneider recalled decades later in a letter to her grandson Andrew.
"We already had the material to be made up.
"The material was taken back to the shop in Dean Street and they gladly bought it back again."
Mr Scholz is buried on the island of Labuan of the north coast of Borneo.
Ms Monte has visited his resting place in a Commonwealth war cemetery which honours 2294 casualties of World War II including PoWs.
He is also listed on the side of Jindera's war memorial, although for reasons that are unclear his name was added much later than those of other fallen World War II fighters.
