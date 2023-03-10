The Border Mail
Jindera World War II casualty honoured at Australian War Memorial

By Anthony Bunn
March 11 2023 - 3:30am
Sapper Theo Scholz's name is the most recent to be added to the list of Jindera's fallen from World War II that appear on the town's memorial. Why it was not etched at the same time as others is unclear. Picture by James Wiltshire

NEARLY 80 years after dying in battle, Jindera soldier Theo Scholz will be honoured in a ceremony at the Australian War Memorial on Saturday March 11.

