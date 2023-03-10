The countdown to the Albury Gold Cup carnival has began after the official launch was held on Friday.
Trainers Tony McEvoy and Brad Widdup made the trip from Ballarat and Hawkesbury to be the guest speakers at the launch at the Commercial Club with more than 200 people in attendance.
McEvoy is a previous winner of the Albury Gold Cup after Kourkam won the $200,000 feature in 2015.
Kourkam was partnered by McEvoy's nephew and triple Melbourne cup winning jockey, Kerrin.
Widdup grew up on the Border and is the son of local trainer Pat.
Both trainers said they are unlikely to have a stayer suitable to target the cup this year but hoped to have runners over the two-day carnival commencing on Thursday, March 23.
McEvoy spoke highly of Tim Hanley who is his stable foreman and the son of Albury trainer Kevin.
"Tim has worked for me for a number of years now at Flemington, in Adelaide when we had the stable there and now Ballarat," McEvoy said.
"He is a superb horseman that has been well taught by his father and is racing through and through.
"I'm very proud to have Tim as part of my team."
McEvoy attended the Albury Gold Cup when he won the race in 2015 and rates the Albury feature as one of the biggest country cups he has experienced.
"After winning the cup and being on course, the beer stayed long and strong that night," he said.
"These cup meetings are so vital to the infrastructure of the town and the club is fortunate to have such a big sponsor in the Commercial Club who gets right behind the club.
"The money on offer, $200,000 for the cup is serious money, so it is a significant meeting.
"The meeting gets good support from a broad range of the industry and that will continue into the future because Albury has such a good reputation."
Widdup said he has ambitions to add his name to the Albury Gold Cup honour roll which he considers his hometown cup.
"I would love to get my name on that honour roll but it's a lot harder to do than most people realise," Widdup said.
"I probably need to get my hands on an imported stayer or a Kiwi stayer because it's hard to breed one good enough by yourself these days.
"The race is definitely on the stable's radar but it won't be this year because I simply haven't got a horse suitable.
"I look every year and wish I had a runner but you have to be realistic and it's no use making the trip if you haven't got a horse good enough."
