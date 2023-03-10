Sophie Hanrahan will play for Myrtleford this season.
Hanrahan wasn't short of offers and considered a move to the Goulburn Valley League before reuniting with close friend and new Saints co-coach Olivia Sinclair.
The 25-year-old trained with her new team-mates for the first time on Thursday night.
"It feels weird but everyone was super welcoming," Hanrahan said.
"It was reassuring to know I've made the right decision and the more the season goes on, the better I'll feel.
"I felt like a kid at her first NetSetGo session and didn't know anybody but with Corowa getting back up (next year), it's good to know this is how new people feel coming to your club."
Hanrahan, who succeeded Georgie Bruce as the Roos A-grade coach in December, will continue to travel to Corowa one night a week to work with the junior players and C-graders.
But the opportunity to play alongside Sinclair, another key member of the Corowa-Rutherglen side which spent the last few years in the premiership window, has her excited about life 'on loan' at Myrtleford.
"Liv's my best friend and when she made the decision to leave last year, it was like a break-up," Hanrahan said.
"Coming to terms with never again being able to play netball or win a premiership with my best friend, when we were so close the last couple of years, and for an Achilles injury to prevent her being able to finish the season was really sad.
"With this news coming out about Corowa, this is a great opportunity to play, for one of the last times ever, with my best friend.
"It's her first year of co-coaching and I would love to be there and support her the whole way."
As things at Corowa were heading south, Hanrahan - who will also play for City West Falcons in Melbourne again this year - started giving serious thought to going west.
"I definitely considered heading to the GV League," she revealed.
"I thought having a complete change might even be the best option.
"A lot of VNL girls play in that league and my VNL coach is part of a club in Shepparton.
"But the logistics of it were too much.
"I already travel 12-and-a-half hours a week and each game would be in Shepparton, Echuca, Rochester, Euroa, so that's another four hours of travel.
"I'd honestly need to put a semi-trailer on my car and start getting paid for the travel I do - that's what my Dad says, anyway!
"I definitely thought about it and it's still something I would love to do in the future because the GV League is so strong.
"But 'Myrt' was always there. I can stay at Liv's house, it's a small town club and the meetings I've had with them, they're very professional but it's a real community vibe.
"It feels a lot like Corowa in that way, which is maybe what I need this year."
Hanrahan is set to make her Myrtleford debut against Lavington on Easter Sunday.
"They've got some fantastic younger players stepping up," Hanrahan said.
"They've always had that core group of girls like Saige (Broz), Bec (Piazza) and the Botters so this feels a bit like Corowa 2019, having a core group and now getting some additional strong players to the club.
"It's a really exciting group and I really think we've got a good chance of climbing up the ladder."
Sinclair is thrilled to welcome the star defender to McNamara Reserve.
"I'd rather be playing with Sophie than against her," Sinclair laughed.
"It's so exciting and great for the club.
"Over the summer, we have built a bit of momentum with the group of girls and there has been a change in motivation and willingness to want to get success.
"To add a player of Sophie's calibre on top of that has really been the icing on the cake with it all.
"The girls are really excited and it'll add so much more depth to the group.
"What Soph also brings is that knowledge and leadership which the other girls will love.
"She's not just a great player but she loves to teach other girls and people gravitate towards her.
"Sophie's name brings a bit of attention and hype to the club as well, so it's really exciting."
In a unique scenario, Hanrahan's long-term focus remains the reset at Corowa-Rutherglen and she makes this move with the club's blessing.
"We don't want to hold Sophie back from her netball pathways," Roos secretary Rowena Black said.
"Playing in the VNL is such a great opportunity but she still wants to pursue netball on a Saturday at the highest level and she hasn't got that opportunity with us.
"Sophie's a Roo girl through and through and she's super keen to be involved in the development of our players.
"She'll be there once a week, taking trainings and bringing her coaching experience and the training she's having back to us.
"The girls are going to be exposed to some great coaching.
"Sophie's a fantastic mentor and who wouldn't want to be like her and play at the level she's playing at?
"We're really blessed to have her still involved and she's really keen to see us reset next year."
Hanrahan thanked the Saints for their understanding and flexibility.
"Myrtleford absolutely know it's a one-year thing and are really supportive," she said.
"I will still be at Corowa every Tuesday, helping out with the juniors, 15s, 17s and C-grade, which is made up of under-19 girls and a few veterans that are stepping back out on the court to make sure these girls get games, which is so amazing.
"At the end of the day, I would love to be wearing a Corowa dress.
"If I could play C-grade, I would, especially with those girls because I'm friends with them, however, for the integrity of the league, how horrible would that look if someone like myself was to drop down and play.
"It just wouldn't feel right, as much as I would really want to be doing that.
"All the girls are really understanding.
"I will still be at Corowa assisting Noel, Andy and Rowena every Tuesday night and Myrt know that, which has been fantastic, and they're super supportive."
