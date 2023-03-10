More than 2000 people are set to make their way to the Mitta Valley for a popular community event on March 11 and 12.
Magorra Park Recreation Reserve will play host to the 51st annual Mighty Mitta Muster, which will boast regular family favourites such as whip cracking, wood chopping, tug-of-war, strong man and woman challenges, horse and novelty events, as well as dog jumping.
The muster gets under way on March 11 with a free performance from headline act Eljay Freestyle Entertainment, a motorbike and bicycle stunt show, along with live music from Snow Road Troopers and a whip display by Stewart Bryant.
A Victorian wood chopping title will be up for grabs on March 12, with the Gary Smith Memorial to attract a quality field of competitors.
More than 40 market stalls and a silent auction will also run on the day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Treasurer Lorae Smyth said it was shaping up to be a really good event.
"Ticket sales are going really well. I think we're on track for what we normally do, which is 2000 to 3000," she said.
"We've got a really good team of volunteers and some fantastic sponsors."
A Victorian timber shortage led to the cancellation of many wood chopping events at shows across the state, but Ms Smyth said it hadn't impacted the Mighty Mitta Muster.
"They haven't had much of a problem with timber. It's not so much regional that's the problem, but it has been harder for shows in the city," she said.
"We asked that question, but they were OK with it.
"The wood choppers do the Tallangatta Show (on Saturday) and then come to the muster (on Sunday) and it's the same with the novelty horse events. It's a good weekend for them with two events in the area.
"We've been quite lucky. We're one of the few places that never actually missed a beat, even during COVID.
"We got in just before the COVID lockdowns hit in 2020 and then the rules were relaxed for a bit in 2021 and we had the next muster. We've been able to scoot through each year and never had to cancel."
Gates open at 5pm forthe free festivities on March 11 and 9am on March 12, with the first event at 9.30am.
Anyone who has not pre-purchased tickets online can be buy them at the gate.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.