Albury will look to snap its North Albury hoodoo in Cricket Albury Wodonga provincial's semi-final on Saturday, March 11.
It's the grand final re-match and while the visitors pushed North in a thriller, the premiers will start hot favourites to end Albury's season.
Albury finished sixth after the 22-round regular season, so it's sudden death, while minor premiers North is the only team guaranteed to move through to the second round of finals.
The format for all CAW finals series is the three winners move through to the preliminary finals, along with the highest-ranked loser.
North has won both clashes this season, although the pair produced a crackerjack game in what was the first round in November after rain washed out the opening four weeks.
Albury posted 9-222, but classy wicketkeeper-batter Ben Fulford's 57 was enough to seal a two-wicket win.
In round 16, Albury was skittled for 110 as the visitors raced to an eight-wicket thumping after only 15 overs.
Elsewhere, St Patrick's will start favourites at home against East Albury.
East faces the same scenario as Albury as it must win to stay alive.
However, the Crows will carry more confidence as they've split the two games against the Patties.
St Pat's posted 7-183 in round six, with the home team falling short on 176.
Patties' teenage quick Josh Murphy claimed 3-22.
The Crows reversed the result in round 18, running down the home outfit's strong total of 7-185.
It was one of the visitors' best performances, winning with three wickets and 19 balls to spare.
Lavington will host Belvoir in the other match.
The round two match was washed out, with Lavington winning the first game back from the Christmas break by 57 runs.
NSW Country quick Ryan Brown (3-16) played a pivotal role in dismissing the Eagles for only 107.
Meanwhile in the district preliminary finals, Yackandandah will host Baranduda, while Dederang is home to Barnawartha Chiltern.
IN OTHER NEWS:
And Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock will look to defend its Hume title when it hosts The Rock Yerong Creek.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.