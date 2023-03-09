The Border Mail
Albury out to break a North Albury hoodoo in CAW provincial final

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated March 10 2023 - 11:41am, first published 10:27am
East Albury will need all-rounder Harry Jackson to fire to upset St Patrick's in the first week of CAW provincial finals. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury will look to snap its North Albury hoodoo in Cricket Albury Wodonga provincial's semi-final on Saturday, March 11.

