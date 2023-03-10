A run-down tobacco shed on a farm outside Wodonga has been given a second life as book store.
The Book Temple is the brainchild of Melissa Boyes, who sought a space for her overflowing collection of literature.
With the help of her husband Lachy Smith, Ms Boyes set about restoring a shed, once used for drying tobacco on Huon Creek Road, before her grandparents purchased the farm in the 1970s.
The project started in the 2020 COVID lockdown and was completed in 2022.
Ms Boyes held a book sale soon after and raised enough money to buy and plant 34 trees on the property.
"I've done a PhD in literature and I'm just really into books, so I've just been collecting them, especially when we were all in lockdown," Ms Boyes said.
"I needed somewhere to keep all my books and to do my study and research, so I started fixing it up.
"It was an old tobacco kiln originally, so it's quite a strange shape. It's got five windows on each end and that was basically just to let the wind blow through to dry the tobacco leaves.
"My grandparents bought the property back in the 1970s and they just used it as a hay shed.
"The roof had caved in and it didn't have a floor, so that was our lockdown project. My husband got some roofers in to fix that up and he built a mezzanine floor, so it has a second storey now."
Ms Boyes said The Book Temple hosted monthly book club meetings and launches of new publications.
The literature teacher will run her second sale on March 11, with the goal to make enough to plant 20 more trees.
"The objective is to benefit the environment and the local wildlife, but also to replace the trees that were used to make the books," she said.
"Perhaps one day the trees planted will be used to make more books. A perfect circular economy.
"It's getting a bit more known around the place now, so it's good to have a space that is dedicated to literature.
"I'm hoping to get a bit of a crowd again. The last time we had one, I got down here at about 9.30am and there was already people waiting for me."
The sale will run from 10am to 3pm at 500 Huon Creek Road.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
