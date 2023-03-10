The Border Mail
Albury Business Connect hosting forum for NSW election in its area

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:28pm
Albury election candidates Eli Davern, Marcus Rowland and Peter Sinclair will appear at a candidate question and answer session.

VOTERS will have the chance to quiz NSW election candidates at a forum on Tuesday March 14 hosted by the Albury Business Connect.

