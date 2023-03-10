The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Nordcon Land has big plans for Baranduda given the increase in demand for facilities

SE
By Sophie Else
March 11 2023 - 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avalon Park will expand in the near future. Picture supplied

Everything from a cafe to a pilates studio have been penciled in as part of major expansion plans for Baranduda over the next couple of decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.