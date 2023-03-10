Everything from a cafe to a pilates studio have been penciled in as part of major expansion plans for Baranduda over the next couple of decades.
While thousands of sites for new homes have already been developed, Nordcon Land said attention also needed to be drawn to the facilities people required.
The developer said the expectation was for an increased demand for such things as part of efforts to "create a community".
Marketing manager Lauren Pietila said such plans for Baranduda, which Nordcon described as one of Victoria's fastest-growing suburbs, were "still at an early stage".
Ms Pietila said no timelines had been produced as yet, but "it will be soon".
"Baranduda will develop significantly over the next 15 to 20 years," she said.
"Our feedback has been positive, and everyone is excited."
A new pilates studio, cafe and medical centre have been confirmed, as well as a BP service station.
"We feel at Nordcon that it's a need in the community, and we want to provide facilities and create our own community out here," Ms Pietila said.
"We are working behind the scenes and have some great plans, and people can expect to enjoy the place they live in and want to live in the town."
Reach Pilates Studio will open a second studio in Baranduda as a "want in the community".
Owner Sharon Lauridsen said she felt that Baranduda had potential, given it was a "growth corridor".
"So many people say that once you live in the area, you never want to leave," she said.
Ms Pietila said Nordcon wanted to support Border businesses and provide opportunities and revenue.
In doing so, Federation Clinic, The Cheeky Bean and Reach Pilates were just "some great local businesses that people would come to visit".
"People used to think Baranduda was out in the sticks, but now it's the place to be," she said.
