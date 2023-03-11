Nell Hasler's passion for tattooing is more than skin-deep.
The Border-based artist built Nell's Tattoos, (now Exordium) from nothing after moving from Newcastle almost six years ago.
"It's been a long journey for me. I've had to strive really hard to get where I am," the former roofer said.
"I love the fact that people trust me enough to leave something permanent on their bodies.
"I've recently discovered I'm good at portraits which I'd love to continue to keep exploring."
Mrs Hasler said she keeps her artistry first and will not do a tattoo that will compromise her standards.
"It's really special being able to create a piece of work for someone," she said.
"But I don't want to be the best or the biggest studio, it's already a competitive industry.
"It comes down to how much passion you have, I've wanted this so badly and although it's been challenging - I've kept pushing on.
"I'm a genuine woman and a quiet achiever, but you do get pegged down in this industry. Mrs Hasler said her wife, Tammie, had been her biggest supporter.
"Anyone that has been tattooed by me would say I'm honest and true to my work," she said. Her advice for anyone looking to open a business would be "back yourself first".
For Border photographer Gem Latter, it's about her love for "romanticising the little moments of life".
Because of this she felt it was fitting to turn her hobby into a full-time gig, which she named love gem, photography, after taking a chance and leaving her retail management role last year.
Mrs Latter said photography had become a part of her identity, especially since building it up from scratch during the pandemic. She specialises in newborn photography and weddings.
"I started doing sessions 'through the window' to capture families during lockdown, and people started booking me up from there," she said. "I don't think there's such a thing as a version of me outside my business.
"It's such a huge part of my soul."
Her advice to anyone looking to break into business to do so with "passion and integrity".
Jacquie Kosloff felt disconnected and struggled to balance working in childcare, being a wife and having a young baby.
She knew she wore many hats but couldn't continue trying to balance every one of them, so she took a leap of faith to open Waterfall Candles with her mum, Chris Waterfall.
They shared a big "obsession for candles".
"Our candles range from home decor to realistic body shapes," Mrs Kosloff said.
"We have different scents, fragrances, shapes, sizes, and colours."
The mother-daughter duo opened their shop in December and regularly get to markets around the Border.
Mrs Kosloff's advice for others looking to open a business would be "feel the fear and do it anyway".
