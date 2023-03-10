A man has faced Albury court over the alleged supply of firearms.
NSW Police said the 29-year-old man was arrested at Albury police station about 11am on Wednesday, March 8.
"He was charged with three counts of supply pistol without dealer/police witness - serious indictable offence," police said in a statement.
Murray River Police District officers established Strike Force Geegullalong in August last year to investigate the alleged supply of prohibited drugs and firearms in the Albury area.
Police said the man appeared in Albury Local Court on Thursday, March 9, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear in the same court on May 9.
"Police will allege in court that the man supplied several gas-powered pistols late last year," the statement said.
