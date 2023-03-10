The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man, 29, charged over alleged firearms supply in Albury area

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated March 10 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

A man has faced Albury court over the alleged supply of firearms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.