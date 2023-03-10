Albury taxi drivers and the industry's council fear an influx of new cabs when regulations change, crippling their liveihoods and potentially wiping out the local industry.
As part of a statewide review into transport services launched in 2020, deregulating the taxi industry would mean previous rules limiting the number of licences - and where they can operate - will be scrapped.
Albury Taxis driver Michael Brady said the "bread and butter" for many taxis was the solid flow of passengers from pubs and restaurants on Friday and Saturday nights, but if a big player moved in with more taxis this would greatly reduce the earnings of existing drivers.
"We publicise being 24/7, 365 days a year for service and I know if a big company moves in it's going to upset that," Mr Brady said.
"We've been here for since the 60s when it started. Every morning we do Qantas, the rail crews every day, so you know that's a permanent job.
"If a big company moves in here, they'll come in and do the Albury Gold Cup and a couple of big events, then they'll go like they're doing now at other big companies.
"They're interested in servicing the busy times like Friday and Saturday night but won't be there when there's not a lot on but people still need to get reliable cabs."
Albury Taxis vice-president Gordon Eames said the firm had always been concerned about moves to deregulation, saying the "number of licences is likely to go through the roof".
"If there are too many licences, and drivers working in Albury on a Friday night who would normally be driving outside of town, it's not good for local drivers," he said.
Nick Abriham Deputy CEO of taxi council said one of the biggest problems with scrapping the existing rules was allowing taxis from out of Albury to operate there.
"A lot of taxis don't have a problem with competition, but unfortunately, they do when the rules change," Mr Abriham said. "If big players move in and push the local drivers out, if it doesn't work out that well for them, well what happens to the taxi situation in Albury then?
"But coupled with that, the government's also removing area of operation. So not only would you be able to apply for a plate for Albury, you'll be able to apply a plate that you'll be able to operate anywhere, even outside of Albury.
"If you look at a nearby town which doesn't do a lot of work on a Friday, Saturday night - but we know Albury goes gangbusters on a Friday, Saturday night - those taxis will leave their usual area because that's where the work is, which leaves that town without a service on those nights."
Brian Judd of Brian's Taxi Service said he wasn't worried about new players coming into town.
"We're not worried about competition at all," he said. "If you provide a good service, your customers will stay with you.
"Albury won't be flooded with licences anyway - there's a limit to the size of the pie, so big companies aren't going to flood the market and if they did, I'd say they wouldn't be providing the same level of service so they will lose."
Minister for Regional Transport Sam Farraway agreed the transition will be "tough" for many cabbies who may now leave the industry, but it "also creates opportunities for local operators to expand their operations to fill that void".
"There will be a statutory review of the changes in two years to ensure that the intended benefits are materialising, and any changes necessary can be made," he said.
