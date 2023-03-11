Five people have been arrested for drug offences and 12 wanted on warrants located under a new co-ordinated police approach in the North East.
Wodonga area commander Inspector Paul Henry said a tasking unit had been established over the past four weeks across the police region that includes Wodonga and Wangaratta.
This initiative has targeted outstanding warrants, information related to the trafficking of drugs and other enforceable actions.
"Operating in unison across the whole division rather than simply Wodonga and Wangaratta operating in isolation, so it's greater teamwork," Inspector Henry said.
"They've executed three search warrants that have been co-ordinated that's resulted in the arrests of five people for drug offences, three for trafficking drugs of dependence, which includes cannabis and methamphetamine, and some drug possession charges as well."
Twelve people wanted on warrants for failing to appear had been identified and located, with two then extradited to NSW.
"Part of that process involves greater liaison with the NSW police and in particular the crime manager, to identify and focus upon those people who are causing community harm in the Albury-Wodonga area," he said.
"We basically use any tool that's lawfully available to us in order to make life within Wangaratta and Wodonga hostile to people who wish to breach the law."
Murray River Police District Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg, based in Albury, said the information and resource sharing was a credit to police on both sides of the border.
"It's the way things should work," he said.
"We've had some really good results on our side of the border which has coincided with the work of Inspector Paul Henry and his team.
"My adage to it all is our crooks are their crooks and vice versa so it only makes sense for us to continue to work closely and target those who definitely deserved to be targeted, arrested and put before the courts.
"We're five hours from Sydney, they're three hours from Melbourne; if the flag goes up, where's your nearest support? Two minutes away on the other side of the ditch."
Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said: "That's just a simple little example of how something so straightforward can be so effective."
Inspector Henry said after four weeks of the new approach "we're now starting to see an accumulation of success".
"We're starting to see more information becoming available to the police locally, particularly in relation to the trafficking and use of drugs," he said.
Anyone with information for police can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
