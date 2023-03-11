The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Greenfields hospital debate is simply scaremongering

By Letters to the Editor
March 12 2023 - 10:30am
Much has happened since the Better Border Health rally in May, 2022, but some would say not nearly enough progress on improving Albury-Wodonga health services. Picture by James Wiltshire

$558m is more than a nice gesture

In response to Tony Boyd's ludicrous letter to the editor (March 9), surely the building of new hospital infrastructure which has sorely been needed in our community is more than a "gesture". Let's all stop the rhetoric and focus on the outcomes which extending the current site will provide.

