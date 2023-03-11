YOUR SAY: Greenfields hospital debate is simply scaremongering

Of course we need a new hospital! When I joined the council in 2012, one of the first workshop sessions I attended was addressed by Dr Peter Vine who said we would need a new 500-bed hospital by 2025 and here we are, just two years away and we have nothing. Is there a master plan Albury Wodonga Health? If so, why can't the councils, the doctors and the general public see it? We don't need to see commercial in confidence matters but it would be good to know there is a plan and what the steps contained in it are. But, so far nothing!