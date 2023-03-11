YOUR SAY: Greenfields hospital debate is simply scaremongering

In response to Tony Boyd's ludicrous letter to the editor (March 9), surely the building of new hospital infrastructure which has sorely been needed in our community is more than a "gesture". Let's all stop the rhetoric and focus on the outcomes which extending the current site will provide.
And Tony, if you are going to "quote" Justin Clancy at least get it right. His comment about this argument is traumatising our community (not patients) I believe is valid. The debate about the need for greenfields is spurious at best and is simply scaremongering. Surely we should all be focused on getting the best outcomes with extending the current facilities with the funding that has been secured.
Well done to Mr Clancy for uniting both Victorian and NSW governments to find a solution to address our inadequate healthcare facilities, and I will stay focused on outcomes and not wasting time and energy on the unfounded views of a small minority of ingrates.
Of course we need a new hospital! When I joined the council in 2012, one of the first workshop sessions I attended was addressed by Dr Peter Vine who said we would need a new 500-bed hospital by 2025 and here we are, just two years away and we have nothing. Is there a master plan Albury Wodonga Health? If so, why can't the councils, the doctors and the general public see it? We don't need to see commercial in confidence matters but it would be good to know there is a plan and what the steps contained in it are. But, so far nothing!
We have been offered approximately $500 million to "upgrade the existing hospital" but we have no idea what this means. How will the operations of the existing hospital be affected by construction activities, how long will it take and what exactly will we get? How many more hospital beds, how many new operating theatres, how will parking and access be affected during the construction period?
As an Albury councillor I am sure that we need a new greenfield site hospital but how long will that take (10 years?) and how will the existing facility cope in the interim period? These are legitimate questions that my council has asked but so far the silence from Albury Wodonga Health is deafening.
Let's not start bickering between councils and interest groups and name calling. Let's unite and tell Albury Wodonga Health and the federal and state governments that we want to see real action to improve services at the existing hospital and at the same time, action to provide what is clearly needed; a modern hospital to service the needs of the numerous cities and towns that fall into the catchment of our health service.
