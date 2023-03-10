Albury Thunder rugby league recruit Carlos Kemp has arrived.
The 20-year-old signed in January, but only moved from New Zealand to the Border on Thursday.
He was born in Australia, playing for Altona Roosters in Melbourne until 12 years of age, when he then moved to New Zealand.
Kemp has played both rugby league and rugby union over the last eight years, winning titles in both.
At 183cms and 94kgs, Kemp is a powerfully built five-eighth.
"I'm a running five-eighth, take it to the line, I like to keep the defence on their toes and then just ask questions with the passing game," he suggested.
Kemp was a part of the first team to win the New Zealand under 20 rugby league championship and while's he's played both codes, he says it won't take long to adapt back to the 13-man game.
"The main thing will be just seeing how the team runs its sets (of six)," he replied.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Thunder will play a trial at home against Group 20 outfit Griffith on Saturday, March 11, with the match to start at 5pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.