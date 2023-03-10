A new festival for fans of pickup trucks, motorcycles and live music hits the Border this weekend, with organisers hoping to attract hundreds of campers and day visitors.
A collaboration between two Sydney and Melbourne based organisers, Albury Rumble Run is a three-day celebration of pre-1983 choppers and pickup trucks set against a backdrop of punk and heavy music.
Albury Rumble Run co-organiser and founder of custom motorcycle brand Choppageddon Troy Paschini said Albury Showgrounds was selected as the location to attract enthusiasts from both sides of the Border.
"We wanted to take it to a regional location," Mr Paschini said. "Also in Albury there is a good bike and car community."
Albury Rumble Run kicks off on Friday March 10 with music from Fangz, Captives and The Balls Band. Saturday's festivities start earlier with a five band-band bill featuring DOWNGIRL, Duneeater and headlined by Melbourne punks CIVIC.
For those keenest for the show and shine, an opportunity to inspect displayed pickups and choppers and chat to enthusiasts about their customisations, tickets to the closing Sunday are reduced to $10.
All weekend entry is free for young people under 17 years old.
"People will bring their bikes and pickups in, a show and shine where people wander around and have a look at the vehicles," Mr Paschini said.
"It's open to anyone to bring their own vehicles, to bring their pickup trucks and park them up."
Albury Rumble Run will draw on the audiences of Pickup Trucks Down Under, Choppageddon and Still Lovin' Chopper Show, online communities run by the festival's two organisers. On instagram alone, their accounts have over 1.2 million followers.
Before the inaugural Albury Rumble Run camp-out weekend had even begun, Mr Paschini said plans were already starting for the next weekender.
"I'm thinking for next year to open up to all shapes and sizes and vehicles, not just pick-up trucks and choppers," Mr Paschini said.
