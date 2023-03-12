OUR SAY: Sympathise, don't judge - we all can fall prey to a costly scam

Heavy hearts, frustration, disappointment, sadness, embarrassment, dismay and more.
We can only feel for the Victory Lutheran College community as the students, parents and staff come to terms with a crushing blow. Instead of the Wodonga school enjoying a night of fun and friendship, its Twilight Carnival has been cancelled.
Not because of COVID restrictions, border closures, bushfires or floods - reasons that have claimed many an event in recent years - but due to an online fraud.
"They had taken on the persona and identity of a reputable carnival ride supplier, which has now left us with no rides or jumping castles and the loss of money," the committee said in a statement.
"We are so disappointed that the community event, which we had all been so longing for, and the hope of seeing the joy on our students' faces, has been destroyed in this way. We are very sorry."
Police have been notified and we can only hope there is a way the financial loss can be at least partially recovered. Regardless, it's a sad time for everyone involved.
Possibly some readers are wondering how a group could fall for such a trick, thinking they themselves would never be fooled by anything like that.
Ease of communication and the plethora of online information makes it easier for people with ill intent to reach you and pretend to be what or who they're not.
And forget about the obvious email or phone call out of the blue; ruses are becoming more and more sophisticated and harder to spot. Everyone knows to be wary if it sounds too good to be true, but scammers these days don't always pitch at that level, instead offering something that seems reasonable on the surface.
There's our own personal context too - if we're distracted, stressed, unwell or facing personal problems, we might be more susceptible to a costly hoax.
So let's try to sympathise, not judge, when we hear about people being scammed.
And perhaps we should cross our fingers that we won't be next.
