An online scam has cost a Wodonga school almost $20,000 and forced it to cancel a major community event in the process.
Victory Lutheran College was eight days out from its Twilight Carnival when it discovered the amusement company it had booked rides through had been imitated by a scammer.
The school's parents and friends committee attempted to contact March's Amusements on March 9 to confirm details for its March 17 booking, but the phone number was disconnected.
After further inquiries, they found another contact for the company who had no record of the close to $20,000 transaction with Victory Lutheran College and came to the realisation it was a scam.
"As a community we are disappointed that we have had to cancel our Twilight Carnival. It was about bringing our community together and celebrating a couple of tough years," principal John Thompson said.
"It is very sad for a small group of our parents and friends members who worked hard to coordinate our carnival, only to have been impacted by the behaviours of other people."
Victory Lutheran College parents and friends Twilight Carnival planning team confirmed all payments for rides had been made.
"It is with heavy hearts, frustration, disappointment, sadness, embarrassment, dismay and more that we are having to write to you all to share news which we know will likely bring all these types of feelings up for you and your children," the carnival's organising committee said in a statement.
The incident was reported and is being investigated by police in the cyber crimes department.
"The inconceivable was realised that the Twilight Carnival had been hit by a scamming fraudster," the statement read.
"They had taken on the persona and identity of a reputable carnival ride supplier, which has now left us with no rides or jumping castles and the loss of money.
"We are so disappointed that the community event, which we had all been so longing for, and the hope of seeing the joy on our students' faces, has been destroyed in this way. We are very sorry.
"After discussions last night (March 9) and again this morning (March 10), it has been decided to cancel the Twilight Carnival.
"We feel for the external food vendors and stallholders who were coming to our event and have also been let down.
"We are extremely grateful to our sponsors who have supported us all the way through our planning and now our disappointment.
"It was our intent to grow a community event, and we certainly saw this all coming together through the avenues of parent and student involvement leading into this week.
"Strength is in the community, and the Victory community were taking on this challenge."
March's Amusements was contacted for comment.
It is yet to be determined if the school will get any of the lost funds back.
Victory Lutheran College's Twilight Carnival was not the first community event to be targeted in the North East this year.
The rodeo committee confirmed the event did not run, but unknown and unofficial profiles had created a page on Facebook to promote the gathering.
Some money losses occurred, while other North East rodeos reported similar experiences.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
