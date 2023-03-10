The Border Mail
Wodonga's Victory Lutheran College victim of online scam

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
Victory Lutheran College parents and friends members Renae Pitargue, Sandra Dewhirst and Tammy Knights with signage for the now cancelled Twilight Carnival. Picture by Mark Jesser

An online scam has cost a Wodonga school almost $20,000 and forced it to cancel a major community event in the process.

