The Bandits will start their National Basketball League1 East Championship defence against Canberra without an import on Saturday, March 11.
With Lauren Jackson leading the way, the Bandits won their maiden women's title last year, toppling Sutherland in the grand final in Sydney.
The club's women's program started in 2006.
Unfortunately, Jackson is out after undergoing two bouts of surgery and the club remains uncertain if, and when, the sport superstar will return.
"There may be one import soon and the other potentially a third of the way through the season," president Luke Smith revealed.
Despite the immediate lack of an import, Smith remains confident the team will be competitive.
"We have Ashlee Hannan, who's a six foot four (192cm) ex-CoE (Centre of Excellence) Australian under 19 player, she's looking really good and has spent a number of years in Canberra, so she's really looking forward to playing them," Smith offered.
"(Former captain) Emma Mahady is also back, while Jade Crook and Lizzy Murphy will make their debuts."
Crook spent time with the Australian under 17 team last year.
"While I think Lizzy Murphy will be a surprise packet," Smith added.
The Bandits start their season at home from 5pm.
Meanwhile, the men's team will also start their season straight after the women.
"We're a big team with depth, I think one of the major points is probably it's going to be one of the strongest from the bench," Smith explained.
"If someone has an off night, there will be others who can step up."
Recruit Dylan Wilkie and Sam Hawkins, who's been elevated from the club's Youth League program, are expected to be among those who start on the bench.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Imports Jamir Coleman and Mike Parks will look to spearhead the outfit, while Shaquille Maharaj and last year's MVP Lochlan Cummings look likely to be strong contributors.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.