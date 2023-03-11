A STALL will be set up at a Wodonga event on March 31 as part of an engagement drive by a group overseeing sommunity interests on development at Junction Place.
The stand at Fridays in the Square, held on the former railway land, will be the first public display by the community reference group since it was announced in January.
The group's chairwoman Susan Benedyka said it had held three meetings and was formulating a community education plan and was keen to hear from the public as well as inform them on happenings.
"We've been educating ourselves and now we've got to educate the community and be a two-way conduit," Ms Benedyka said.
She said there were plans for regular appearances at events around Wodonga.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Development Victoria, which is overseeing the build up of Junction Place, appointed the committee after a feeling among Wodonga's citizens that their voices were being ignored.
Ms Benedyka said the eight other members of the committee spanned those aged in their 20s to their 70s and looked at Junction Place from community and business perspectives.
"Each of us has a vision that it should be the beating heart of Wodonga but it also has to be commercially viable," she said.
Meanwhile, Development Victoria's registration of interest process for five remaining sites at Junction Place will close on Friday March 17.
Developers have until then to submit their details and it will be followed by an expressions of interest phase where more particulars, including financial ability, will have to be lodged.
The can show interest in all five locations or a mix of less.
They extend from Watson Street to High Street.
