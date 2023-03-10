The Border Mail
Home/News/Business

Business Women Albury Wodonga announces cash grants to 3 Border businesses

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated March 11 2023 - 11:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Women Albury Wodonga chair Desiree Georgiou and Business chicks chief executive and keynote speaker Emma Issacs. Picture by Sandy Tomich.

Three outstanding businesses run by women on the Border have been awarded cash grants to establish, grow or develop their local businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.