Three outstanding businesses run by women on the Border have been awarded cash grants to establish, grow or develop their local businesses.
After three months of reviewing applications, Business Women Albury Wodonga announced the first recipients of the $5000 grants at an awards luncheon on Thursday March 9.
From six finalists, and after months of reviews, winners were announced as Bronwyn Wood from the recently launched Bobby Dazzler Dresses, laser-cut designer Corrie Pierce from Blue Chai and Renee Williams from The Real Florist.
Committee chair and last year's Albury Local Woman of the Year Desiree Georgiou said the event to award the grants was vibrant and "incredible", with 280-odd women packing out the conference space to support their peers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The three winners are the epitome of why the grant was created. The stay-at-home mum who is hustling every day, the women who is up at 5am every day, and the one who just wants to make a difference," Mrs Georgiou said.
"We couldn't have picked better winners if we had tried. They are the perfect example of why the grant was created."
Over the past 12 months, Business Women Albury Wodonga undertook a review of how it supported women in business. For 2023 it elected to move away from its previous model of mentorship, replacing it with a $5000 grant instead.
Bolstered by the investment of two new sponsors, Starfish Marketing and Dream Accounting, Business Women Albury Wodonga was able to triple the number of grants for its first year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.