Wangaratta's Denis Connolly has walked the equivalent of two and a half times across Australia. It saved his life.
A much-loved character in the city, 'Crusher' was a heart attack waiting to happen.
He was in his mid-70s and at 95kgs could see the dreaded three figures hurtling towards him.
"I thought, 'I don't want to get to 100 kilos'," he suggested.
Connolly had retired around 15 years ago after a quarter of a century at The Pinsent Hotel.
"I'd wake up, but there was no hurry to get out of bed, so I'd just lie in for a bit longer," he outlined.
"I was getting lazy, putting on a bit of weight seeing as though I've been retired."
Connolly had had a knee replacement in 2010 and he underwent his rehab with physio Amanda Baxter.
She had kept in contact and introduced him to a program which changed his life.
"I run a free government-funded weight loss program called The Life Program, Denis did the program and we set some goals," Baxter said.
I run a free government-funded weight loss program called The Life Program, Denis did the program and that's where we set some goals. He was at high risk of cardiovascular disease or diabetes ... He's changed so much, he's changed his health, he's had knee and hip pain, he's fixed them all. Denis was heading down the path of chronic disease, he was at high risk, but changed his life and now he's not considered high risk. He's a real inspiration to other people, which is great, I use him all the time as an example.- Physiotherapist Amanda Baxter on Denis Connolly, who lost more than a third of his body weight (he dropped from 95kgs to 62) during a disciplined fitness campaign over a three-year period
"He was at high risk of cardiovascular disease or diabetes."
So a plan was put in place for Connolly to walk 10km a day for 100 days.
"So I did the 100 days and I ran into Amanda and said, 'I did the 100 days' and she said, 'that's great, do 200'," he recalled.
"I got to 200 and I thought 'that was fairly easy, I'll give 500 a go' and I thought, 'I won't make it' (laughs).
"Well, I got there, so I thought, 'oh well, let's see if I can do 1000'."
So almost three years after setting off after his goal, Connolly achieved the feat a fortnight ago.
He's trekked 10,000kms in that time, which is Sydney to Perth and back again. Plus halfway across the country again.
He went from 95kgs to 62, losing more than a third of his body weight.
"I feel like a 40-year-old with all the energy I've got, it's the best thing I've ever done," he said proudly.
A proud Wangaratta Rovers man who sat on the committee in the 1970s, Connolly has volunteered his time back at his beloved Hawks.
"I'm willing to give a hand, I'll get on the vacuum, I'll fill the fridges," he said.
'When I was 95kgs, it was the last thing I wanted to do."
Coincidentally, the proud Rovers have undergone a transformation back towards the top of the Ovens and Murray Football League ladder in the last three seasons, mirroring Connolly's resurgence.
"He's changed so much, he's changed his health, he's had knee and hip pain, he's fixed them all," Baxter praised.
"Denis was heading down the path of chronic disease, he was at high risk, but changed his life and now he's not considered high risk.
"He's a real inspiration to other people, which is great, I use him all the time as an example (she says with pride).
And the pupil is now passing on ideas to the teacher.
"He calls himself the paper boy (laughs) because he always drops off The Border Mail articles at my house, anything that's relevant to diabetes or health," Baxter enthused.
During his near three-year campaign, Connolly retained his love for the Warrmanbool Racing Carnival in early May, travelling with a host of regulars.
'The last two years I've had to go walking while I've been down there to make sure I stick to the plan," he explained.
"Warrnambool weather's not that great, you wake up and it's cold and probably raining.
"The other guys thought I was mad."
But Crusher reckons he's mad for not starting his fitness kick earlier.
So where did that great nickname Crusher come from?
"Back in the 70s, I went on a cruise with the Rovers and there was a rugby (league) team on the same trip," he recalled.
"(Rovers' Hall of Famer) Eddie Flynn got talking to a few of the guys and, as you know, they're big boys the rugby players, so Eddie introduced me to them, saying, 'this is our minder, this is Crusher', so a few of our boys heard that and from then on, it's been Crusher."
But it's now a streamlined Crusher back at the Hawks, loving life and being around his mates.
"I've had a few say, 'you're too thin, you want to put some weight on', but I'm quite happy the way I am."
