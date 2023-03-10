I run a free government-funded weight loss program called The Life Program, Denis did the program and that's where we set some goals. He was at high risk of cardiovascular disease or diabetes ... He's changed so much, he's changed his health, he's had knee and hip pain, he's fixed them all. Denis was heading down the path of chronic disease, he was at high risk, but changed his life and now he's not considered high risk. He's a real inspiration to other people, which is great, I use him all the time as an example.

- Physiotherapist Amanda Baxter on Denis Connolly, who lost more than a third of his body weight (he dropped from 95kgs to 62) during a disciplined fitness campaign over a three-year period