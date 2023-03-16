Those potentially awkward conversations are made so much easier when you're walking side by side, says Sally Hayden.
And if you take away the blisters, bandaids and (welcome) bus stops, the annual B2B walk is truly all about walking the talk.
With the hashtag #walktalksupport, the suicide prevention and awareness event, which began in 2018, aims to promote healing and stamp out the stigma of suicide - one step at a time.
Sally, the secretary of the B2B committee, has been a supporter of the walk since its inception, when founder Lisa Cartledge trekked 700 kilometres from Beechworth to Syndey after the loss of her husband Sean.
The Beechworth resident was completing an Alpine Valleys community leadership course with Lisa in 2014 when Sean took his life.
She's been on the B2B team ever since (along with her husband Pat who handles logistics), usually managing the behind-the-scenes administrative tasks and joining the walk when she can.
This year Sally will hop aboard an electric bike to tackle first aid on the three-day walk from Beechworth to Bright, March 24 to 26.
She adds that first aid goes beyond the inevitable blisters and aching feet; she's part of eight accredited mental health first-aiders on the walk this year.
That's a critical part of being able to support B2B participants to feel safe and comfortable to have conversations around mental health and suicide, according to Sally.
She's always moved by how many people open up about their stories; she believes walking together and enjoying the picturesque scenery of the rail trail "allows more natural conversations to develop".
This year's event attracted 70 participants each day (there's still another week before entries close) and Sally would love to see more representatives from Albury-Wodonga join the walk.
"We have a really interesting representation of first-time walkers from suburbs in Melbourne," she said,
"There are also friends of Sean's from Saudi Arabia walking on one of the days.
"We'd love to see more people from the Border joining us - particularly as this year our focus is on supporting headspace."
Sally, who works in the justice system, says she worries about the current statistics revealing high suicide rates in men aged 45 to 60 years.
"My husband has lost so many of his classmates to suicide - it's just so sad and that's why we have to keep talking about the elephant in the room!"
