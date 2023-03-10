These are the days Drew Cameron lives for.
Belvoir's captain has led from the front this season, compiling 460 runs at an average of 41.82 with four half-centuries to his name.
Cameron also contributed 71 runs for Riverina at the Country Championships but as far as the 32-year-old is concerned, the serious business starts now.
Belvoir, back in provincial finals, cross the border to face Lavington on Saturday with the winners knowing they'll be one game away from the big dance.
"This is what we play for, isn't it?" Cameron said.
"For us, it's the real season, we' have to qualify and we've struggled to qualify the last couple of years.
"But the positive of that is we've been able to build games into kids like Will McCarty, Dave Perkins, Gus Sinclair and Darcy Norman.
"Those kids, who come out of our twos and have earned their right to play A-grade, have had a good amount of exposure now.
"They're really champing at the bit to get their chance in the big dance and I think we've got the right balance: the enthusiasm of youth versus Zac Simmonds, myself, Matt Jaensch, Joe Cooke, who have been there and done it and know what to expect.
"We can really mentor the kids through their feelings, more than anything, the anxiety that comes with a finals game.
"There's going to be a lot of tight situations, especially third versus fourth, which is a fixture that's generally the toss of a coin."
Cameron's batting was a major reason Belvoir climbed to fourth after finishing outside the top-six last season and the expectation on his shoulders has proved motivational.
"I love the captaincy," he said.
"It gives me that extra reason to perform.
"I suppose when you're the captain and you come in and you're chasing a modest total, 130-160, like we have a couple of times this year, you don't even think about your own form.
"It's just like I've got to rotate the strike, get the score up another 10 or 20 and it organically gets you into form because there's a greater reason.
"Being a leader, you want to lead from the front.
"You don't want to be the guy that talks in the change rooms and then can't back it up out there.
"That's something I've always tried to possess: I'm going to say it but I'm going to be the one leading it from the front."
Belvoir failed to beat any of the teams above them during the home-and-away season but close calls against St Patrick's and North Albury in the second half of the campaign suggest they're capable of going further.
"I've loved it this season," Cameron smiled.
"We've got a good bunch; the kids are eager to learn and the old boys have had good seasons, so that's helped the kids come on because generally they're walking out to bat with 160-170 on the board, rather than 80.
"It's been super enjoyable for me and playing with your mates is why you play the game in the first place.
"Playing with this group is an outlet from life.
"I don't get paid to play the game, I do it because I love it and I love the club.
"This place is pretty close to my heart, I've been here for a decade and we've achieved the highest achievement but we've also had some very low years recently.
"You grow your bonds together over those hard times and you enjoy it a lot more when you do prosper.
"We don't take wins for granted, the younger boys celebrate every win as if it's their first!"
Lavington finished two wins above the Eagles and will start slight favourites on their home deck but the margins are minute.
"I typically do a lot of my preparation at night, going through stats," Cameron said.
"I've played a lot of cricket against 'Tass' and 'Browny', they've got a new spinner in Nick Roebuck and I played a lot of junior cricket with and against him because he's from Deniliquin.
"This is massive for us.
"Our whole mantra at the start of the year was to be hard to beat, we want to play our cricket and Lavi, typically, are the same.
"We match up pretty evenly and it's going to be a pretty tough contest.
"It could be won by a run-out here or there, who takes their catches and who goes to that next level, that we've all got in us, that extra 10 percent that's needed in a tough final like this."
