Local Government Minister has report into governance of Wodonga

By Anthony Bunn
March 11 2023 - 4:00am
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren does not believe a report by a government-appointed monitor will result in drastic action against the council.

Victoria's Local Government Minister, who sacked the Moira Council on March 7, now has possession of a report into the governance of Wodonga Council complied by a monitor appointed by her predecessor.

