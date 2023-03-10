Victoria's Local Government Minister, who sacked the Moira Council on March 7, now has possession of a report into the governance of Wodonga Council complied by a monitor appointed by her predecessor.
There is no date for when that report by Janet Dore will be made public, but the council is expected to receive a copy this month.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren predicts some recommendations for changes and improvements to be made.
"I can't see there's any major things, but I might be totally wrong," Cr Mildren said.
"I wouldn't be expecting the same outcome as Moira."
Monitors for Wodonga and Moira were chosen in April before a commission of inquiry into the Cobram-based council.
That recommended the dismissal of Moira Council and condemned chief executive Clare Keenan over managerial failures.
On Friday March 10 one of the commissioners, John Tanner, was appointed interim administrator for three months, with a panel of three to rule the council until elections in 2028.
Australian Services Union organiser Tash Wark said Ms Keenan emailed all staff on Friday March 10 stating "I'll be taking a bit of time out".
"It's leaving people to deal with a mess that in part her creation and it's not a great indication of support to staff," Ms Wark said.
Dismissed mayor Peter Lawless said he could understand Ms Keenan's decision.
"I think anybody that has been put under the amount of pressure that lady has been under for the last four to five months - it's amazing she's still able to function at all," Mr Lawless said.
Moira Council's communications advisor has not returned The Border Mail's calls this week.
