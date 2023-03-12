Brydie Charlesworth started out with "one dog in a car and a dream", and she now trains up to 350 dogs a week.
What started out as a love and passion for our four legged friends has grown into a booming businesses.
It has become so big that Ms Charlesworth now has been forced to expand her Dog Education Centre to a 1.4 hectare property.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I started the business back in 2010, so we have now been going full time for 13 years," she said.
"This all started with me and my dog in the car, and a dream.
"Now there's 14 people working here and we look after and train up to 350 dogs a week.
"Given the limited space we have, we definitely need to expand.
"We have been here (at 22 South Street, Wodonga) for seven and a half years, and we really outgrew the space six years ago, so we have been looking for a new property.
"For the past two years we have been actively working on building a new dog education centre out on Sheathers Road (Wodonga).
"Finally, it is nearly ready and hand over is next Tuesday, and the following Monday, the 20th of March, will be the first day we are opened."
But dogs won't be the only animals running around the property as they will have to share the space with an array of farmyard animals, as well as emus.
"We are going to have a therapy farm out there with the farm animals, on top of our educational programs," Ms Charlesworth said.
"We have run various therapy programs for years.
"But we have decided to incorporate farm animals now because we have the space. We have one and a half hectares with cows, emus, alpacas, goats and chickens for the dogs to interact with.
"We will still offer the same services, like daycare, training, classes ranging from puppy preschool to super advanced, consults, grooming, and then more therapy programs on top of that.
"We are very excited, we can't wait.
"And we are going to have an open day for all the clients to come and have a look and see where their dogs will be playing all day."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.